The Lady Lions won the boards, but the Lady Wildcats’ aggressive press controlled the flow of the game on Tuesday night in a girls basketball game.
Emory Rains forced 16 early turnovers and the Lady Wildcats handed the Tyler High Lady Lions their first loss of the season, 50-39, at the THS JV gym.
Rains improves to 2-1 while Tyler falls to 1-2.
The Lady Lions return to play on Monday, hosting Bullard at 11:30 a.m.
Rains took a 30-15 halftime lead. The Lady Lions were hurt by 16 turnovers in the first quarter and the Lady Wildcats took advantage.
The Lady Lions fought back but could not get ahead of the Lady Wildcats.
Rains, fresh off a volleyball district championship and a long run in the postseason, was led Chanler Oakes, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. Emma Emig added 12 points with Leo Terry hitting nine. Also scoring for Rains were Jasey Campbell (6), Avery Gowin (4) and MaKayla Henry (3).
Kyla Crawford and Jay’Mariea Taylor led the Lady Lions with nine points each. Crawford also had nine boards.
Others scoring for Tyler were Kamora Jackson (6), Kassidy Hogg (5), Kierstyn Ross (5), Ellyse Daye (4) and Shiriah Mitchell (1).
Hogg had six boards with Taylor adding five.
