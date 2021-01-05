LINDALE — Kylei Griffin put back her own miss with 9.9 seconds left to give Chapel Hill a 52-51 lead.
Alexis Calderon then got a steal and made two free throws with five seconds remaining for the Lady Bulldogs.
Lindale got one final shot, and Lily Chamberlain, who had four made 3-pointers in the contest, let it fly, but it was off the mark as Chapel Hill erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter for a 54-51 win on Tuesday in a District 16-4A girls basketball.
“It’s all about heart,” first-year Chapel Hill head coach Tony Riley said. “We try to teach them to battle and don’t give up. This was a big one to come out and compete hard against a really good Lindale team.”
Lindale went up 42-32 early in the fourth quarter when Shelbi Steen put back her own miss. Chapel Hill then responded with a 5-0 run. Calderon had a steal and layup. D.J. Kincade made a free throw and then a runner.
Chamberlain knocked down a triple for Lindale, before Griffin scored in the lane for Chapel Hill. Griffin then blocked a shot on the defensive end that led to a bucket by Kincade to cut the score to 45-41.
With Lindale up 47-41, Calderon got consecutive layups — the second set up by another block from Griffin.
After Steen made a free throw to push the score to 48-45 with 2:43 remaining, Griffin scored inside and Calderon had an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:25 remaining Hill its first lead since midway through the second quarter.
Brooke Everest had a putback to tie the score at 50 with 1:03 left.
Marley Keith then got a steal and knocked down the first free throw to put Lindale ahead 51-50 with 21 seconds to play. Griffin rebounded the second free throw, and the Lady Bulldogs called a timeout.
After the timeout, Calderon drove and dished the ball to Griffin, who put up an attempt. She followed the miss and put it in with 9.9 seconds on the clock. Calderon then recorded her seventh steal — fourth in the fourth quarter.
“Our stud leader finished it off for us,” Riley said. “She sprained her ankle in the third and battled back when we needed her. This is a big win for these girls. I’m super excited and proud.”
Calderon finished with 22 points. She scored 8 points in the first quarter and 11 in the fourth. Griffin had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Kincade had 8 points and eight rebounds.
Lindale jumped up 6-0 early, but Chapel Hill tied the score at 10 before Keith scored to give the Lady Eagles a 12-10 lead after the first quarter.
Chapel Hill led 17-16 in the second quarter before an 8-1 Lindale run. The Lady Eagles led 24-20 at the break.
Lindale stretched its lead to double figures in the third quarter. Kenzie Peery hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds for Chapel Hill to cut the score to 40-32.
Steen led Lindale with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain had 14 points.
Lindale (14-4, 3-1) will play at Bullard (4-0) in district on Friday. Chapel Hill (11-2, 5-0) will host Bullard on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill JV won 31-29.
———
Chapel Hill 54, Lindale 51
CH 10 10 12 22 — 54
LINDALE 12 12 16 11 —51
CHAPEL HILL — Kya Cook 7; Alexis Calderon 22; Amaurian Davis 3; D.J. Kincade 8; Kenzie Peery 3; Kylei Griffin 11.
LINDALE — Marley Keith 6; Brooke Everest 2; Lily Chamberlain 14; Kalaya Pierce 4; Shelbi Steen 19; Makenna Burks 3; Maggie Spearman 3.
