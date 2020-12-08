Canton 58, Caddo Mills 47
CANTON — Amari Welch and Shameir Quimby combined for 46 points to lead the Canton Eaglettes to a 58-47 win over the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
Welch led the Eaglettes with 24 points while Quimby added 22. Also scoring for Canton were Airianna Pickens (6), Emory Rhoten (4) and Ashtyn Norrell (2).
Marisa Richardson led the Lady Foxes with 15 points, followed by Lynzie Spencer (10), Myla Gonner (7), Sarah Forga (7), McKaelen Reynolds (4) and Ebony Neal (4).
Caddo Mills (7-4) is scheduled to host Kaufman at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Canton (6-4) is slated to play at Dallas Woodrow Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hallsville 46, Nacogdoches 24
NACOGDOCHES — Baylie Perkins and Catherine Warford combined for 27 points, and the Hallsville Ladycats turned up for district play with a 46-24 win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
Perkins scored 15 points and Warford 12 for Hallsville, which moved to 4-5 on the year heading into the league opener at home Friday against Longview. Mallory Pyle finished with seven, Da'Quavia Lively four, Abbi Fischer and Faith Baliraine three apiece and Alyssa Foster two.
Pittsburg 64, Clarksville 21
CLARKSVILLE — Natalie Styles paced the Lady Pirates with 18 points, Kyleigh Posey (15) and Elyssia Lemelle (11) combined for 26 and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates moved to 7-3 on the year with a 64-21 win over Clarksville.
Gabbi Brown had eight for Pittsburg, which led 19-9 after one quarter an extended the lead to 42-11 at halftime. Tmyra Warren scored four, Jada Peoples three and Sanaa Hollins, Kaitlyn Hernandez and Sinayah Wilburn two apiece.
Pittsburg hosts Brook Hill at noon on Saturday.
Sabine 50, West Rusk 26
LIBERTY CITY — Hailey Davis led a balanced Lady Cardinal scoring attack with 12 points, and Sabine pounced on West Rusk early en route to a 50-26 win.
Blaire Kaufman added nine points and Mallory Smith eight for Sabine, which led 18-5 after one quarter and 34-10 at the break. Claudia Simmons chipped in with six points, Mercedes Willett five, Callie Sparks and Ally Gresham three each and Addy Gresham and Ashlynn Davis two apiece.
Sabine opens district play on Friday against Ore City.
Tatum 42, Henderson 31
TATUM — Kerrigan Biggs and Trinity Edwards scored 11 points apiece, and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 42-31 win over Henderson.
Biggs also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Edwards finished with seven assists, seven steals and three rebounds. Kayla Jones and Kaylei Stroud scored eight point apiece. Ones added eight rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks, and Stroud recorded four rebounds, and five steals.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez chipped in with two points, five steals and four assists for Tatum. Emma Wiley had two points and two rebounds, and Brynlee Mims scored two points.
Hawkins 71, Daingerfield 15
HAWKINS — Makena Warren led the way with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 71-15 win over Daingerfield.
Lynli Dacus added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Jordyn Warren finished with nine points, five rebounds and four steals for Hawkins. Jazzmen Moungle, Logan Jaco and Laney Wilson all finished with eight points, Victoria Miller five and Carmen Turner and Tenley Conde three apiece.
Aalya Neal had seven points, and Alexis Williams, Anyha Ellison, Breanna Durham and Natalie Beasley scored two apiece in the loss for Daingerfield.
Union Grove 46, Quitman 26
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions took charge early, building a 17-8 lead after one quarter and extending the cushion to 32-15 at the half en route to a 46-26 win over Quitman.
Carleigh Judd led the way for Union Grove with 21 points. Macey Alston added 12, Macey Roberts eight and Makena Littlejohn five.
Union Grove improves to 8-0 with the win.
Avinger 88, Union Hill 34
AVINGER — All five Lady Indians suited up scored in double figures, led by Audra Fuller's 25 points, as Avinger notched an 88-34 win over Union Hill.
Huda Hanan had 18 points, Samantha Chandler 17 and Taygen Downs and Naomi Fountain 14 apiece for Avinger in its season-opener.
The Lady Indians will visit Yantis on Friday.
Tyler HEAT 58, Longview HEAT 45
Ryan Kirksey had a double-double to lead Tyler HEAT to the win over Longview HEAT.
Kirksey had 28 points and 14 rebounds.
Abigail Drewett added 17 points and six assists.
Tyler HEAT outscored Longview HEAT 23-2 in the final quarter after trailing 43-35 after three.