Canton 44, Mabank 35
LONGVIEW — Shamier Quimby scored 11 points to help Canton scored a 44-35 District 14-4A win over Mabank on Tuesday.
Quimby hit 7 of 8 free throws, all in the fourth quarter.
Also scoring for the Eaglettes were Allison Rickman (8), Payton Bray (6), Hannah Cordell (6), Katie Wilkerson (5), Ashtyn Norrell (4), Amrie Clower (2) and Airianna Pickens (2).
Lauren Carter led the Lady Panthers with 13 points. She was followed by Savannah Wagner (8), Carley Sapp (6), Lilliana Forrest (4), Bailey Litchfield (3), and Brooke Ford (1).
The Eaglettes (19-6, 2-0) return to play on Saturday at Athens. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.
Mabank (20-7, 1-2) is scheduled to host Athens on Jan. 18.
Lindale 28, Bullard 23
LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 in District 16-4A with a 28-23 win over Bullard on Tuesday.
Marley Keith led the Lady Eagles (14-10) with nine points. She was followed by Brenley Philen (6), Brooke Everest (5), Maggie Spearman (5), Makeena Burks (2) and Kayli Vickery (1).
Jadyn Welch led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, followed by Carly Tucker (6), Tre’Anah Copprock (3) and Anna Turgeau (3).
Bullard (12-5, 3-1) is scheduled to host Chapel Hill at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Lindale is slated to visit Henderson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Bishop Gorman 42, All Saints 3
Senior Elizabeth Mahfood had a double-double to help power Bishop Gorman to a 42-3 win over All Saints on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 opener.
Mahfood had 26 points and 11 rebounds, all in the first half. She did not play in the second half.
The Lady Crusaders led 16-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at halftime.
Seniors Maria Kariampuzha and Grace Coan added eight and six points, respectively.
BG (19-6, 1-0) are the defending district champions. The Lady Crusaders play host to Dallas Covenant at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Martin's Mill 76, Frankston 40
FRANKSTON — Jada Celsur, Kate Lindsey and Kylee Lookabaugh all hit in double figures to help power No. 2 Martin's Mill to a 76-40 win over Frankston on Tuesday in a District 19-2A game.
Celsur led the Lady Mustangs (23-3, 2-0) with 23 points, followed by Lindsey (19), Lookabaugh (16), Libby Rogers (8), Mattie Burns (6) and Ruthie Mein (5).
Ja'shalyn Hatton led Frankston with 11 points, while Wila Davis added 10. Also scoring were Maggie Caveness (5), Bandy Bizzell (5), Mya Mitchell (3), Brianna Looney (2), L.Bizzell (2) and Kaylee Davis (2).
Martin's Mill will celebrate homecoming on Friday, hosting LaPoynor. JV starts at 4:30 p.m., followed by varsity girls and varsity boys.
The Maidens (0-2) are scheduled to Kerens at 6 p.m. Friday.
Longview 34, Pine Tree 27
LONGVIEW — Sophomore Ahmiya Brown, pulled up from the JV squad for Tuesday's game against crosstown rival Pine Tree, knocked down three 3-points and scored a team-leading 11 points as Longview notched a 34-27 District 15-5A win at Lobo Coliseum.
Kayla Lewis, a freshman, added eight for Longview. Journee Fairchild had six, Amiya Jones four, Paris Simpson three and Ryan Roberts two.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Mariyah Furay had 11, Jalen Scroggins six, Kaylea Givens and Emani Fluellen four apiece and Ewoma Ugbbini two.
Hallsville 58, Sulphur Springs 37
HALLSVILLE — Eristia Owens scored 12 of her team-leading 14 points in the second half as Hallsville (12-14, 2-3) outscored Sulphur Springs by 21 after the break in a 58-37 District 15-5A victory.
Aubrey Marjason and Catherine Warford had 13 points apiece, and Faith Baliraine and Teagan Hill scored eight apiece. Baliraine had eight rebounds, and Owens added seven blocks, seven steals and seven deflections.
The Ladycats, who shot 71 percent from the free throw line as a team, will visit Pine Tree at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Gladewater 78, White Oak 23
WHITE OAK — MaKayla Police scored 24 points, Kiyona Parker (16) and Jakiyah Bell (14) joined her in twin figures and the Gladewater Lady Bears earned a 78-23 District 15-3A win over White Oak.
Police added eight steals, four rebounds and three assists for the Lady Bears (19-4, 5-0). Parker had seven steals, five rebounds and two blocks, Bell eight rebounds and two steals, Kamryn Floyd seven points, three rebounds and two assists, Sydney Keller six points and three rebounds and Kyla Lincoln five points.
Lexi Palmer scored 10 in the loss for White Oak.
New Diana 52, Daingerfield 35
DIANA — Katherine Yount and Rylee Camp combined for 26 points, and the New Diana Lady Eagles built a big lead early on the way to a 54-35 win over Daingerfield in District 15-3A.
Young paced the Lady Eagles with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Camp added 10 points, five rebounds and five steals for New Diana, which led 16-7 after one quarter and 26-17 at the half. Amber Hitt added nine points, three rebounds and three steals, Kamrin Woodall seven points and five steals, Sarah Yount five points and eight rebounds and Layla Stapleton five points and five rebounds.
Genesis Allen scored 12 points in the loss for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter added 11, Jalaysia Holloman four and Terry Gholston, Sanaa Fields, Destiny Gholston and LaNycia Lewis two each.
Tatum 39, West Rusk 26
TATUM — Trinity Edwards scored 15 points to go along with four rebounds, four steals and two assists as the Tatum Lady Eagles remained unbeaten in District 16-3A play (6-0) while moving to 15-6 overall with a 39-26 win over West Rusk.
Aundrea Bradley added nine points, two rebounds, three steals and two assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquez seven points, two rebounds, four steals and nine assists, Jade Moore-Simon four points, six rebounds, threesteals and four blocks, Emma Wiley two points, four steals and two assists and Rhianna Harris a rebound and a steal. Katelyn Jacobs chipped in with two steals and two blocks.
Jefferson 58, Harleton 36
JEFFERSON — Da'Vavia Thomas paced Jefferson with 21 points and three rebounds, and the Lady Bulldogsmoved to 14-11 overall and 4-2 in District 15-3A play with a 58-36 win over Harleton.
Kristen Thomas had 10 points and eight rebounds for Jefferson. Jaida Bray added nine points and six rebounds, T.J. Hood nine points and five rebounds, Jordyn Davidson five points and two rebounds, Iyanna Barnett two points and three rebounds and Amirie Prior two points.
Jefferson visits West Rusk on Friday.
Mineola 50, Harmony 24
HARMONY — The Mineola Lady Yellowjackets used a 19-2 run in the second quarter to take control en route to a 50-24 District 13-3A win over Harmony on Tuesday.
Jenci Seahorn scored 12 points in the loss for Harmony. Maecy Toland and Emma Alphin finished with four apiece, and Lanie Trimble and Rendi Seahorn scored a bucket apiece.
Union Grove 34, Big Sandy 25
BIG SANDY — Five-point advantages in the first and fourth quarters helped the Union Grove Lady Lions notch a 34-25 District 21-2A win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Gracie Stanford and Ava Wightman scored nine points apiece for Union Grove to lead a balanced attack. Gracie Campbell added eight, Gracie Winn four and Sumeet Mattu and Kyler Littlejohn two each as Union Grove moved to 15-10 overall and 2-0 in district play.
MaRyiah Francis had eight points and eight rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson added three rebounds, five points and two assists, Breaunna Derrick two rebounds, Alaysia Estes three rebounds and two points and Mikyla Bachert 10 points two rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Hawkins 62, Beckville 24
BECKVILLE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 62-24 District 21-2A win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Amber Harris finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the loss for Beckville. McKinna Chamness added six points, Emily Dean four, Laney Jones two, Lexi Barr one and Kiara Willis three steals.