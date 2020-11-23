The Bullard Lady Panthers got the wake up call on Monday morning, while the Tyler Lady Lions started a bit slow before ending fast.
The quick start was enough for Bullard to hang on for a 40-37 win over the Lady Lions in a girls basketball game at the THS JV Gym in Tyler.
Both schools are on Thanksgiving Break so they were able to play a game that tipped off at 11:30 a.m.
Bullard moves to 5-0 on the season, while Tyler drops to 2-3. Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Lady Panthers hosting Carthage at 11:30 a.m. and the Lady Lions traveling to Greenville for a 12:30 p.m. meeting.
Sparked by Jordy Martin hitting three straight 3-pointers, Bullard jumped out to a 15-6 first quarter lead and a 26-11 halftime advantage.
Both teams scored four points in the third period as the Lady Panthers led 30-15 heading into the fourth. The Lady Lions started roaring in fourth, putting up 21 points to get close.
Bullard did not hit a bucket in the fourth quarter, but connected on 10 of 13 free throw attempts. Bailey Smith swished all four of her free throws while Anna Turgean hit five of her six attempts to save off the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions had a balanced scoring attack in the fourth, with Kamora Jackson hitting two treys and Kierstyn Ross connecting on all four of her free throws. Kayla Crawford added four points, four rebounds and a block in the final period.
Turgean led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, including 7 of 10 free throw attempts. Martin added 10 points, followed by Jadyn Welch (7), Smith (6) and Keili Richmond (6).
Martin and Richmond each had five rebounds with Turgean adding four. Richmond added a block.
Bullard was 13 of 19 at the free throw line.
Crawford led the Lady Lions with eight points and 10 rebounds. She was followed in the scorebook by Jackson (7), Ross (7), ShaCaria Stevenson (5), Kassidy Hogg (3), Jay'Mariea Taylor (3), Shiriah Mitchell (2) and Ellyse Daye (2).
Taylor added six boards, while Hogg and Stevenson had five each. Ross added four rebounds.
Tyler hit on 13 of 20 free throw attempts.