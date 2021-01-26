Bullard 71, Cumberland Academy 14
Jadyn Welch scored 26 points to lead No. 18 Bullard to a 71-14 victory over Cumberland Academy on Tuesday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game in Tyler.
Anna Turgeau had 16 points, and Stephanie King added 10 points.
Bullard improves to 19-3 overall and 8-1 in district. The Lady Knights fall to 4-16 and 0-10.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Kilgore on Friday. Cumberland is slated to play at Henderson on Friday.
Brownsboro 70, Van 36
VAN — The No. 10 Brownsboro Bearettes, paced by Kentoya Woods and Paris Miller, defeated the Van Lady Vandals 70-36 on Tuesday in a District 14-4A basketball game.
Woods led Brownsboro (20-1, 7-0) with 23 points with Miller chipping in 21. Others scoring for the Bearettes were Mekhayia Moore (13), Tori Hooker (4), Khyra Garrett (4), Allie Cooper (2), Shakayla Warren (2) and Rebecca Rumbo (1).
Van (9-11, 3-4) was led by Skylar Savage with 11 points. Others scoring for the Lady Vandals were Jordan Ryan (7), Elizabeth Nixon (6), Madison Cleburne (5), Landry Jones (3), Maci Jones (2), Adyson Horan (1) and Abby Cleburne (1).
Brownsboro will be at Wills Point on Friday and Van will be at Canton.
Chapel Hill 55, Kilgore 44
KILGORE — Alexis Calderon scored 20 points as Chapel Hill defeated Kilgore on Tuesday in a District 16-4A game.
Kya Cook had 13 points, and Kylei Griffin added 12 points.
Hawkins 83, Carlisle 5
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks remained unbeaten in District 21-2A basketball with an 83-5 victory over the Carlisle Lady Indians.
Hawkins (19-2) moves to 8-0 in league play.
Lynli Dacus led the way for Hawkins with 25 points. She added seven assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two 3-pointers.
Others contributing to the Lady Hawks were Jordyn Warren (15 points, 6 assists, 6 steals, 4 rebounds), Makena Warren (15 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 3-pointer); Jazzmen Moungle (8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal), Logan Jaco (8 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Tenley Conde (7 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 3-pointer) and Victoria Miller (5 points).
Hawkins is scheduled to visit Union Grove on Friday. Carlisle (0-14, 0-9) is scheduled to play host to Big Sandy on Friday.
Martin's Mill 68, Frankston 48
FRANKSTON — The No. 6 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs stayed unbeaten in District 19-2A with a 68-46 win on Tuesday.
Martin's Mill (19-4A) was led by Katie Dunavant with 27 points. Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Jada Celsur (15), Katie Lookabaugh (14), Kate Lindsey (5), Libby Rogers (5) and Mattie Burns (2).
Abbie Ramsey led the Lady Indians with 13 points. Others scoring for Frankston were Brianna Looney (8), Tia Billingsly (6), Kelsey Sexton (6), Kaylee Davis (4), Teallie Tatum (4), Ja'shalyn Hatton (4) and Maggie Caveness (1).
Martin's Mill plays host to LaPoynor at 6 p.m. Friday with Frankston visiting Kerens for a 6:15 p.m. game.
Longview 43, Pine Tree 22
LONGVIEW — Cree McLemore knocked down six 3-pointers on the way to an 18-point night, and the Longview Lady Lobos earned a 43-22 District 15-5A win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
T'Asia McGee had seven points for the Lady Lobos, who also got five from Nhiya Jackson, four from Kyra Taylor, three apiece from Amirah Alexander and Latavia Bailey and one from Cat Arce.
D'Karia Woodard and Mariyah Furay had five points apiece in the loss for Pine Tree. Cnya Day, Fyndi Henry and Jayla Warren had three apiece, Shaneatra Jones two and Emari Fluellen one.
Sulphur Springs 33, Hallsville 29
HALLSVILLE — Sulphur Springs opened up an eight-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 33-29 win over the Hallsville Ladycats in District 15-5A.
Sulphur Springs led 12-4 after one and 16-8 at halftime.
Catherine Warford finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in the loss for Hallsville. Mallory Pyle chipped in with five points and six steals. Abbi Fischer and Makayla Menchue had four points apiece, and Aubrey Marjason, Laikyn Smith and Olivia Simmons all finished with two points.
Henderson 42, Spring Hill 39
LONGVIEW — The Henderson Lady Lions outscored Spring Hill 25-21 in the second half to earn a 42-39 win on Tuesday in District 16-4A.
Peyton Borens finished with 10 pints, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the loss for Spring Hill. Zailey McGee added seven points and seven rebounds, Kenzie Gee six points and four rebounds and Carolann Bowles, Erin Gregson and Laila Thompson four points apiece. Rachel Petree chipped in with three points, and Janie Bradshaw addeda free throw. Petree had six rebounds and two steals.
Gilmer 51, Paris 40
GILMER — Haylee Jordan finished with 24 points, MaKenna Kaunitz added 20 for the Lady Buckeyes and Gilmer earned a 61-40 win over Paris on Tuesday in District 15-4A.
Madyson Tate also hit for twin figures for Gilmer with 10 points. LeLe Morton added five, and Abbey Bradshaw scored two. Jordan went double-double with 16 rebounds, also adding seven steals and seven blocks. Bradshaw added nine rebounds, Morton nine assists and five steals, Jaycee Harris four steals, four assists and two blocks and Kaunitz four steals.
Pittsburg 59, Pleasant Grove 44
PITTSBURG — Natalie Styles paced a balanced Lady Pirate attack with 23 points, and Pittsburg moved to 3-3 in District 15-4A play (13-10 overall) with a 59-44 win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Jada Peoples had 13 points and Tashanti Moss 11 for the Lady Pirates, who led 31-24 at the half. Elyssia Lemelle added five points, Kyleigh Posey four and Sanaa Hollins three.
Pittsburg visits Paris on Friday.
Gladewater 49, New Diana 33
DIANA — The Gladewater Lady Bears used a big second quarter to take control of things on the way to a 49-33 District 15-3A win over New Diana.
Hai'leigh Oliver finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Lady Bears, who outscored New Diana 16-5 in the second and closed it out wit ha 14-7 run in the fourth. Sydney Spurlock added 12 points, Ebony Pipkin nine, JaKiyah Bell six, MaKayla Police three and Kamryn Floyd and Calice Henderson one apiece. Bell added eight rebounds and five steals, and Pipkin finished with seven rebounds and four steals.
Hughes Springs 55, Ore City 34
HUGHES SPRINGS — Adriana Kennedy and Kyleigh Wilson combined for 38 points, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs used a big second quarter to rally for a 55-34 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Kennedy hd 20 points and Wilson 18 for Hughes Springs, which outscored Ore City 20-1 in the second period to lead 26-11 at halftime. Amaunni Craver added six points, Arielle Crowder five, Karmen Searcy four and Kylie McMillion and Sanariya Davis one apiece.
Tatum 58, Harleton 32
TATUM — Kayla Jones recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals, and the Tatum Lady Eagles improved to 11-3 overall and 9-1 in district play with a 58-32 win over Harleton.
Jones also had three assists for Tatum. Trinity Edwards had 16 points, seven steals, three assists and three rebounds. Emma Wiley chipped in with 12 points, two rebounds, three steals and five assists, Kerrigan Biggs six points, seven rebounds and four steals, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three points, two steals and four assists, Brynlee Mims two points, TaKayla Bradley five rebounds and two steals and Jaliyah Leatch one point and four steals.
Sabine 81, Daingerfield 33
DAINGERFIELD — The Sabine Lady Cardinals built a 20-point lead after one quarter en route to an 81-33 District 15-3A win over Daingerfield.
Blaire Kaufman paced Sabine with 26 points. Claudia Simmons and Maddie Furrh added 12 apice, Hailey Davis and Mercedes Willett seven each, Ashlynn Daivs six, Callie Sparks five and Ally Gresham, Addy Gresham and Tayla Calico two apiece.
Sabine (17-2, 7-2) hosts New Diana on Friday.
Sanaa Fields had nine points for Daingerfield. Terry Gholston added seven, Kyasia Williams five, Genesis Allen four, Alexis Williams three, Anyha Ellison and Destiny Gholston two each and Jalaysia Holloman one.
Union Grove 54, Beckville 29
BECKVILLE — The No. 21 ranked Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 54-29 District 21-2A win over Beckville on the road Tuesday.
Carleigh Judd led a balanced attack for Union Grove with 18 points. Macey Alston added 17, Makena Littlejohn 14, Bailey Clowers three and Kyler Littlejohn two.
Union Grove (21-2, 8-1) led 20-6 after one quarter and 30-8 at halftime.
McKinna Chamness had 10 points in the loss for Beckville. Emily Dean finished with five points and two steals, Amber Harris four points, 14 rebounds and four steals, Hannah Sharpless four points and three steals, Baylie Seegers three points and three steals and Haley Straubie three points and three rebounds.