Bullard 54, North Lamar 32
PITTSBURG — The Bullard Lady Panthers opened the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs with a 54-32 bi-district win over North Lamar on Saturday at Pittsburg High School.
Bullard (23-4) advances to the area round where the Lady Panthers will face Sunnyvale (25-1), a 39-32 winner over Van. North Lamar ends its season at 15-9.
Jordy Martin led Bullard with 16 points with Bailey Smith adding 12 and Keili Richmond chipping in 10.
Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Jadyn Welch (8), Stephanie King (6) and Anna Turgeau (2).