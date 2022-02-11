CANTON — The No. 4 Brownsboro Bearettes clinched an unbeaten District 14-4A season by downing the No. 19 Canton Eaglettes 49-34 on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
It is also the Bearettes’ third-straight league championship.
Brownsboro is 33-2 on the season and finished 10-0 in district. The Eaglettes (25-8) finish second at 8-2.
Paris Miller led the Bearettes with 22 points.
Also scoring for Brownsboro were: Khyra Garrett (9), Khayla Garrett (9), Mekhayia Moore (6), Allie Cooper (2) and Caylor Blackmon (1).
Shameir Quimby led the the Eaglettes with 19 points, followed by Hannah Cordell (4), Katie Wilkerson (3), Payton Bray (3), Ashtyn Norrell (3) and Allison Richman (2).
Brownsboro will meet Kaufman in the bi-district, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Eustace. Canton will play Terrel at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Forney High School.