GRAND SALINE — The No. 7 Brownsboro Bearettes finally started their playoff run with a huge bi-district win over the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes on Saturday.
After two postponements, the final score of 98-36 propelled the Bearettes into the second round of the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs. Brownsboro (24-1) is scheduled to meet Liberty-Eylau in the area round.
“We have been pointing our whole season to play our best in the playoffs,” Jeremy Durham, Brownsboro head coach, said. “ We will need to keep improving, and play better, to reach our goal. We are really happy to win. “
The first quarter was close at 20-14, in favor of Brownsboro, but the onslaught was fixing to engulf the Lady Foxes. Steals and team play were just too much for Caddo Mills.
Mekhayia Moore, Kentoya Woods, and Paris Miller were all in double figures scoring before halftime. Super subs, the Hooker sisters (Bayli and Tori), and the birthday Garrett twins (Khyra and Khayla), wore down the Foxes. The Bearettes out scored Caddo Mills 31-7 in the second quarter, to have a huge 54-21 lead going into the second half.
For the game Moore led her team in steals with six. Bayli and Tori Hooker contributed four steals apiece. Woods had nearly 10 rebounds and Allie Cooper and Miller had six boards themselves. The most impressive aspect of the Bearettes game was their unselfish play. Nine different players had assists led by Cooper and Tori Hooker with five apiece.
Miller was the top score with 20, followed by Woods (18), Moore (15) and Khyra Garrett (15).
Brownsboro 98, Caddo Mills 36
Brownsboro 23 31 20 21 — 98
Caddo Mills 14 7 7 6 — 36
Brownsboro — Woods, 18; Moore, 15; Miller, 20; Cooper, 7; Warren, 2; Khyra Garrett, 15; Bayli Hooker, 9; Soong, 5; Tori Hooker, 2; Khayla Garrett, 4.
Caddo Mills — Reynolds, 5; Gonner, 10; Richardson, 10; Spencer, 5; Neal, 2; Helmberger, 2; Forga, 2.
Three-Point Goals — CM: Reynolds, Gonner (3), Richardson (3), Spencer; BB:Miller (4), Khyra Garrett.