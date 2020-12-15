Brownsboro 40, Mabank 33
BROWNSBORO — The No. 4 Brownsboro Bearettes opened District 14-4A play girls basketball play with 40-33 win over the Mabank Lady Panthers on Tuesday.
The Bearettes (13-0) had a balanced scoring attack that was led by Paris Miller (14 points) and Mekhayia Moore (10). Also scoring for Brownsboro were Kentoya Woods (9), Allie Cooper (5) and Bayli Hooker (2).
Savannah Wagner led Mabank (3-9) with 12 points. Others scoring for the Lady Panthers were Drew Neighbors (7), Lauren Carter (50, Madeline Wagner (3), Brooke Ford (2), Maddie Reheau (2) and Halle Partridge (2).
Brownsboro won the JV game 62-15, while Mabank claimed the freshman contest 26-15.
Brownsboro will play in Athens Friday, Mabank will host Canton.
Lindale 65, Spring Hill 22
LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles opened District 16-4A girls basketball play with a 65-22 victory over Longview Spring Hill on Tuesday at LHS gym.
The Lady Eagles (10-3) had a balanced scoring attack with Marley Keith the leading scorer with 11 points. Others scoring for Lindale were Lily Chamberlain (9), Brenley Philen (9), Brooke Everest (8), Shelbie Steen (7), Mckenna Burks (4), Maggie Spearman (4), Kalaya Pierce (4), Madison Plunkett (3), Liz Hutchens (2), Desirae Pennington (2) and Chloe Cagle (2).
Chapel Hill 46, Henderson 37
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Alexis Calderon scored 19 points as Chapel Hill opened District 16-4A girls basketball play with a 46-37 win over Henderson on Tuesday.
Kya Cook had 11 points for Chapel Hill.
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Longview Spring Hill on Friday.
Dallas Thunder 46, Martin's Mill 43
MARTIN'S MILL — Martin's Mill dropped a 46-43 decision to the Dallas Thunder on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs (9-3) were led by Jada Celsur (18), Katie Lookabaugh (11), Katie Dunavant (7) and Libby Rogers (7).
The Thunder (13-3) was paced by Jenna Kendall (17) and Jordan Jackson (14).
Martin's Mill is scheduled to host the Tyler HEAT at 6 p.m. Friday.
Union Grove 64, Campbell 28
CAMPBELL — The Union Grove Lady Lions pushed their record to 10-0 on the season with a 64-28 win over the Campbell Lady Indians on Tuesday in a non-district game.
Macey Alston led the Lady Lions with 21 points while teammates Carleigh Judd and Gracie Stanford hit for 16 points and 11 points respectively. Also scoring for UG were Makena Littlejohn (6), Macey Roberts (4), Esmy Escabedo (2), Bailey Clowers (2) and Sumeet Mattu (2).
The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Carlisle at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the District 21-2A opener.
Gladewater 55, Sabine 39
GLADEWATER — Gladewater handed Sabine its first loss of the season, 55-39, on Tuesday in a District 15-3A girls basketball game.
Sabine (9-1, 1-1) was led by Maddie Furrh with 13 points. Also scoring for the Lady Cardinals were Ally Gresham (7), Hailey Davis (7), Blaire Kaufman (6), Addy Gresham (4) and Ashlynn Davis (2).
Sabine will host Daingerfield at 5 p.m. Monday, while Gladewater visits Daingerfield at 6:30 p.m. Friday.