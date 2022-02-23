CRANDALL — The Brownsboro Bearettes are two wins away from the state basketball tournament.
The Bearettes (36-2) inch ed closer with a 52-45 victory over Sunnyvale on Tuesday night in a Class 4A regional quarterfinals girls basketball game at Crandall High School.
The win moves Brownsboro to the 4A Region Tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at The Field House on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The Bearettes are scheduled to play Sanger at 8 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal has Dallas Lincoln meeting Paris at 6 p.m.
Brownsboro used a big fourth quarter outburst to salt away the win. The Lady Raiders led 14-10 after the first quarter, but the Bearettes fought back to take a 25-23 halftime.
Sunnyvale had the advantage again heading into the final period, 39-36.
The Bearettes outscored the Lady Raiders 16-6 in the fourth quarter for the victory.
Mekhayia Moore led Brownsboro with 17 points with teammate Allie Cooper also in double figures with 10 points. Also scoring for the Bearettes were Khyra Garrett (9), Paris Miller (6), Khayla Garrett (5) and Tori Hooker (5).
Three players scored for Sunnyvale — Micah Russell led with 21 points, while Alli McAda and Takoyta Stallings added 12 points apiece.
Martin's Mill 67, Lovelady 65
ELKHART — Martin's Mill played key defense in the final seconds, forcing a jump ball and preserving a 67-65 win over Lovelady on Tuesday in a Class 2A girls basketball regional quarterfinal game at Elkhart High School.
The Lady Mustangs (34-3) advance to the Class 2A Region III Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Athens High School.
Martin's Mill is scheduled to meet Tenaha in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Senior Jada Celsur, who has signed with Texas Woman's University, led Martin's Mill with 32 points.
Libby Rogers added 14 points for MM, followed by Ruthie Mein (8), Mattie Burns (7), Kate Lindsey (4) and Kylee Lookabaugh (2).
The Lady Lions (33-5) were led by Mihyia Davis and Lexi Price with 20 points apiece. Also scoring were Shyanne Pipkin (12), Aaliyah Jones (9) and Macie LaRue (4).
Douglass 76, Hawkins 58
FRANKSTON — The Douglass Lady Indians snapped the Hawkins Lady Hawks' 12-game winning streak with a 76-58 win on Tuesday in a Class 2A girls basketball regional quarterfinal at Frankston High School.
Laney Wilson led Hawkins with 19 points. She also added seven rebounds and a steal. Jordyn Warren recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Warren also added four assists and two steals.
Other Hawkins contributors were Makena Warren (9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal), Lynli Dacus (8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists), Taetum Smith (4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals) and Tenley Conde (2).
Hawkins ends its season at 22-7.
Douglass advances to the Region III Tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Athens High School. The Lady Indians are slated to meet LaPoynor at 8 p.m. Friday.