Brownsboro 41, Lindale 21
LINDALE — Brownsboro used a big third quarter to pull away and register a 41-21 victory over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
The Bearettes (15-1) led 15-11 at halftime and outscored the Lady Eagles 15-5 in the third period for a 30-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Paris Miller led Brownsboro with 17 points with Mekhayia Moore adding 12. Others scoring for the Bearettes Khayla Garrett (7), Khyra Garrett (3) and Allie Cooper (2).
Brenley Philen and Maggie Spearman led the Lady Eagles with six points each. Others contributing were Allie Davenport (3), Jillian Ortiz (2), Kayli Vickery (2) and Marley Keith (2).
Brownsboro won both the JV and freshman games.
The Bearettes are hosting the Great East Texas Shootout beginning on Thursday. Brownsboro has two games on Thursday — 10:45 a.m. vs. Henderson and 6:15 p.m. vs. Hudson.
Frankston 49, Rusk 35
RUSK — Maggie Caveness scored 14 points to lead Frankston to a 49-35 win over Rusk on Tuesday.
Ja’shalyn Hatton had 12 points. Brianna Looney and Wila Davis each had 6 points. Kaylee Davis scored 5 points. Kelsey Sexton, Bandy Bizzell and Pauline Passchier all added 2 points.
Frankston (9-2) will host its tournament beginning Thursday.
Longview 53, DeKalb 38LONGVIEW — Longview faced a feisty DeKalb team on Tuesday night, but the Lady Lobos ultimately pulled away in the second half to earn a 53-38 home victory at Lobo Coliseum.
DeKalb took the first lead of the game on Emily Barrett’s basket, but Longview answered with a 9-0 run. Iyanna Taylor helped the Lobos tie the game, and her second make gave them their first advantage at 4-2.
Paris Simpson then drained a three-pointer to make it a 7-2 Longview lead, and Taylor continued her hot streak with her third bucket to make it a 9-2 game.
Taylor finished the game with seven makes on 15 field goal attempts and a successful free throw to earn a team-best 15 points, while Simpson contributed eight points by game’s end.
Coriana Fulbright’s first make of the game not only cut DeKalb’s deficit to 9-4, but also started a surge that allowed the Lady Bears to make it a 13-9 game by the end of the first quarter.
Hallsville 38, Nacogdoches 29HALLSVILLE — Catherine Warford finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, and the Hallsville Ladycats moved to 6-9 on the season wit ha 38-29 win over Nacogdoches.
Aubrey Marjason added seven points and 10 rebounds, and Faith Baliraine chipped in with five points and 11 rebounds for the Ladycats. Rylie Manshack had six points, Teagan Hill two and Eristia Owens six points, 10 deflections and five steals.
Hallsville will host Winnsboro on Friday.
Tatum 49, Henderson 45
TATUM — Summer Dancy-Vasquez scored 18 points, Kerrigan Biggs added 11 for the Lady Eagles and Tatum rallied for a 49-45win over Henderson.
Dancy-Vasquez also had three rebounds, five steals and three assists, and Biggs finished with eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks for Tatum, which trailed 29-15 at the half but outscored Henderson 22-6 in the third to get back in the game.
Jada Moore-Simon scored six points and added three rebounds and two steals. Trinity Edwards finished with four points, two steals, five assists and two blocks, Emma wiley four points, three rebounds and two steals, Rhianna Harris two points and two rebounds and Aundrea Badley four points, six rebounds and four assists.
Jefferson 46, Beckville 35
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs earned a 46-35 win over Beckville’s Ladycats on Tuesday.
McKinna Chamness finished with 12 points, two rebounds and two steals in the loss for Beckville. Amber Harris added nine points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Kiara Willis finished with eight points, four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and three assists, Emily Dean four points, six rebounds and two blocks, Laney Jones two points and two rebounds, Lexi Barr six rebounds and Reese Dudley five rebounds.
Grace Community 30, Big Sandy 23
Grace Community School notched a 30-23 win over Big Sandy on Monday.
Alaysia Estes had eight points and four rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. Mikyla Bachert finished with seven points, Shemaiah Johnson six points and two rebounds, Breaunna Derrick three rebounds and two steals and MaRyiah Francis two points and seven rebounds.
Spring Hill 69, Winona 36
LONGVIEW — Zailey McGhee scored 29 points, Claire Fielder added a career-high 14 for the Lady Panthers and Spring Hill rolled to a 69-26 win over Winona on Monday at Panther Gymnasium.
Every Lady Panther in the lineup got in the scoring column as Spring Hill built a 21-point halftime cushion.
Spring Hill will open district play at home on Tuesday against Lindale.
Union Grove 33, White Oak 23
WHITE OAK — Ava Wightman led the way with 10 points for Union Grove, and the Lady Lions notched a 33-23 win over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Macey Roberts and Brady Colby scored six apiece for Union Grove, which held a slim 25-21 lead heading into the fourth period. Gracie Winn added five points, Gracie Stanford three, Sumeet Mattu two and Kyler Littlejohn one.
Anna Iske scored 13 in the loss for White Oak.
Tyler HEAT 30, West Rusk 26
NEW LONDON — Elena Gonzalez hit for 13 points to lead Tyler HEAT to a 30-26 win over West Rusk on Tuesday.
The squad improves to 12-7.
Others scoring for HEAT were Emma Kirksey (8), Anna Thomas (5) and Abigail Drewett (4).
Kirksey led with nine rebounds with six by Thomas.
HEAT will take part in the Frankston Tournament beginning Thursday, meeting Malakoff at 9 a.m. and Mabank at 7:30 p.m.