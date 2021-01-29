Brownsboro 54, Wills Point 26
BROWNSBORO — The No. 10 ranked Brownsboro Bearettes clinched the District 14-4A championship on Friday night.
Brownsboro, paced by a balance scoring attack, broke out to a 14-0 first quarter lead en route to a 54-26 victory over the Wills Point Lady Tigers.
The victory moved the Bearettes to 21-1 on the season and 8-0 in league play.
Kentoya Woods led Brownsboro with 13 points with Mekhayia Moore adding 10 points. Others scoring for the Bearettes were Paris Miller (8), Kayla Garrett (7), Allie Cooper (6), Khyra Garrett (5), Tori Hooker (2), Rebecca Rumbo (2) and Bayli Hooker (1).
Wills Point (10-13, 0-9) was led by Alana Simpson with eight points. Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were Peyton Lawson (6), Kinsey Collins (5), Riley Kinney (5) and Emma Todoroff (2).
Brownsboro will host Canton Tuesday night with Wills Point visiting Athens.
Hawkins 64, Union Grove 55
UNION GROVE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks are the District 21-2A girls basketball champions after defeating No. 21 Union Grove 64-55 on Friday.
Jordyn Warren scored a career-high 24 points, including six 3-pointers, for Hawkins (19-2) as the Lady Hawks won the league championships for the third consecutive year. She also added four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Other contributors for the league champions were Makena Warren (14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal), Lynli Dacus (13 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal), Lynli Dacus (13), Logan Jaco (8), Victoria Miller (3), Carmen Turner (2) and Tenley Conde (1). Dacus had two treys.
Carleigh Judd scored 18 in the loss for Union Grove, which trailed 17-16 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime. Macey Alston added 14, Macey Roberts 13, Makena Littlejohn seven and Gracie Winn three. Alston had three 3-pointers with Winn, Roberts and Littlejohn adding one each.
UG won the JV game, 35-11, to clinch the district championship.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Tyler HEAT at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Big Sandy 50, Carlisle 24
BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, adding seven assists, two block and two steals to fill the stat sheet as Big Sandy earned a 50-24 win over Carlisle.
Faith Watts added 11 points, five rebounds and two steals for Big Sandy, which led 23-13 at the half. Brylie Arnold finished with nine rebounds, Shemaiah Johnson three points, three rebounds and two steals, Alaysia Estes two points and two rebounds, Zoey Messick two points, MaRyiah Francis five points, 10 rebounds and two steals and Breanna Derrick five points and five rebounds.
Tyler Legacy 46, North Mesquite 17
Nyla Inmon scored 11 points as Tyler Legacy rolled past North Mesquite, 46-17, on Friday in a District 10-6A basketball game at the TL Varsity Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders had 11 different players score. Markesha Allen scored 8 points with Rose Rook and Taliyah Mumphrey, adding 6 and 5 points, respectively.
Legacy will be at home again Saturday to host Mesquite at 2 p.m.
Canton 47, Van 36
CANTON — Shameir Quimby hit for 17 points and Amari Welch added 13 as the Canton Eaglettes defeated the Van Lady Vandals, 47-36, on Friday in a District 14-4A basketball.
The victory moves Canton to 14-9 on the season and 6-3 in league play, while Van falls to 9-12 and 3-5.
Other Eaglettes scoring were Ashtyn Norrell (7), Airianna Pickens (7) and Kori Nicklas (3).
Skylar Savage led Van with 11 points. She was followed by Maci Jones (8), Jordan Ryan (6), Landry Jones (4), Elizabeth Nixon (3), Abby Clyburn (2) and Madison Clyburn (2).
Canton is scheduled to visit Brownsboro at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Van is slated to host Mabank on Tuesday.
Lindale 38, Chapel Hill 36
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Maggie Spearman hit a bucket at the buzzer, her only baker of the game, and the Lindale Lady Eagles scored a key 38-36 win over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs on Friday in a District 16-4A contest.
The victory moves Lindale to 20-4 on the season and 9-1 in district. Chapel Hill falls to 15-4 and 9-2.
Shelbi Steen led Lindale with 12 points and she was followed by Kalaya Pierce (8), Lily Chamberlain (7), Brenley Philen (6), Marley Keith (3) and Spearman (2).
D.J. Kincade led Chapel Hill with 11 points. Other Lady Bulldogs scoring were Kylei Griffin (9), Shania Miller (8), Kya Cook (5), Amauriyen Davis (2) and Tierney Minor (1).
The Lady Eagles play host to Bullard on Tuesday. Chapel Hill is scheduled to visit Bullard on Friday.
Bullard 65, Kilgore 32
BULLARD — Jordy Martin scored 20 points to lead No. 18 Bullard past Kilgore 65-32 on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball.
Stephanie King scored 17 points, and Bailey Smith added 10 points for Bullard (20-4, 9-1).
Miah Thomas scored 13 points and added nine rebounds, three steals and an assist in the loss for Kilgore. AT Anderson chipped in with six points and 11 rebounds, Bayonne Brooks six points and five rebounds and Summer Hayden-Epps five points.
Lufkin 42, Whitehouse 34
LUFKIN — Alecia Rivera-Scott poured in 17 points as the Lufkin Lady Panthers finished strong on their way to a key 42-34 win over the Whitehouse Lady Cats in District 16-5A girls basketball action at Panther Gym Friday night.
Courtnee Morgan scored 10 points as the Lady Panthers (10-11, 4-4) moved within a win of clinching a playoff spot by battling their way past Whitehouse.
Suzie Moran led the way with nine points for Whitehouse (5-11, 2-6), which stayed in the game by hitting 19-of-24 free throws despite making only seven field goals on the night.
Lufkin (4-4 in district) travels to face Tyler High on Tuesday night for a 6:45 p.m. game. Whitehouse is slated to visit Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Martin's Mill 72, LaPoynor 45
MARTIN'S MILL — Katie Dunavant hit for 30 points to lead No. 6 Martin's Mill to a 72-45 win over No. 11 LaPoynor on Friday in a District 19-2A girls basketball.
The Lady Mustangs stay unbeaten in District 19-2A and improved to 20-4 overall. It was the second league loss for the Flyerettes.
Others scoring for Martin's Mill were Jada Celsur (17), Kate Lindsey (7), Libby Rogers (7), Katie Lookabaugh (6) and Mattie Burns (5).
Marissa Hurd led LaPoynor with 18 points, followed by Staci Whitehead (15), Tmia Mitchell (9), Markayla Hurd (2) and Laura McClelland (1).
Martin's Mill is scheduled to play host to Kerens at 6 p.m. Tuesday. LaPoynor is slated to host Cross Roads at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Sabine 37, New Diana 17
LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman, Maddie Furrh and Mercedes Willett each scored 10 points to help Sabine down New Diana 37-17 on Friday in a District 15-3A girls basketball game.
Hailey Davis (5) and Claudia Simmons (2) also scored for the Lady Cardinals.
Sabine (18-2, 8-2) is slated to play at Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
Sulphur Springs 59, Longview 38
SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats raced out to a 17-3 lead after one quarter and boosted the advantage to 27-5 at the half on the way to a 59-38 win over the Longview Lady Lobos in District 15-5A basketball.
Kenzie Willis had 19 points and Dalanee Myles added 11 for Sulphur Springs.
Longview's Cree McLemore led all scorers with 22 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers on the night. She had 13 of her points on four triples and a free throw in the fourth quarter.
T'Asia McGee added eight points, Nhiya Jackson six and Jakayla Morrow two.
Texas High 56, Marshall 46
MARSHALL — Texas High spoiled Marshall's senior night with a 56-46 win on Friday in District 15-5A.
Marshall ends the year wit ha 5-7 district record. Texas High moves to 8-4.
Michaela Halland led the Lady Mavericks in scoring with nine points. Are’Anna Gill was right behind her with eight as Serenity Jackson and Katelynn Jones each finished the night with six points. Trinity Jacobs and Asia Smith recorded five points apiece. Jordan Terry dropped in four points and Alyssa Helton scored three.
Ashantin Northcross was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points, followed immediately by Amari Morrison with 11. Ashlyn Stiger scored nine.
Pittsburgh 56, Paris 44
PARIS — Natalie Styles led the way with 17 points, Elyssia Lemelle added 10 for the Lady Pirates and Pittsburg picked up a crucial District 15-4A win with a 56-44 victory at Paris.
Jada Peoples and Sanaa Hollins added eight points apiece for Pittsburg, which moved to 14-10 overall and 4-3 in the district with the win. Tashanti Moss scored sevne points, Kyleigh Posey four and Gabbi Brown two.
Pittsburg hosts Gilmer on Tuesday.
White Oak 67, Ore City 18
ORE CITY — Renee Cook led three Ladynecks into double figures with 24 points, and White Oak earned a 67-18 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Alysa Hall had 15 points and Payton Palmer 12 for White Oak, which built a 43-6 halftime lead.
Kaylei Watkins scored eight points, and Anna Green and Emily Hoosier added four apiece for Ore City in the loss.
Gladewater 51, Hughes Springs 31
GLADEWATER — Calice Henderson and Hai'leigh Oliver combined for 39 points, leading the Gladewater Lady Bears to a 51-31 District 15-3A win over Hughes Springs.
Henderson led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and five steals. Oliver finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight steals. Ebony Pipkin had six points, JaKiyah Bell four and Kamryn Floyd two. Bell pulled down nine rebounds and came up with seven steals, and Pipkin chipped in with four steals.