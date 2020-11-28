RUSK — The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 7-0 on the season after an 81-13 win over Rusk on Saturday in a girls basketball game.
Brownsboro broke out to a 24-3 first quarter lead and was up 49-6 at halftime.
Paris Miller led the Bearettes with 23 points with Rebecca Rumbo (16), Kentoya Woods (15) and Mekhayia Moore (10) each in double figures. Also scoring for Brownsboro were Bayli Hooker (9), Allie Cooper (4) and Tori Hooker (4).
Brownsboro, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, will play host to Fairfield, ranked No. 1 in 3A, on Tuesday night.
Chapel Hill 53, Canton 46
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Kya Cook scored 14 points as Chapel Hill took a 53-46 win over Canton.
Tierney Minor had 11 points for Chapel Hill (4-1), and DJ Kincade added 10 points.