BROWNSBORO — The No. 5 Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 27-2 overall and 4-0 in District 14-4A play with a 50-27 win over Wills Point on Tuesday.
Khyra Garrett led a balanced attack for Brownsboro with 10 points. Makhayia Moore had nine, Rebecca Rumbo eight, Tori Hooker six, Paris Miller five, Allie Cooper four, Khayla Garrett and Karis Fisher three apiece and Caylor Blackmon two.
Kinley Collins led the Lady Tigers with 12 points, followed by Antronea Jackson (4), Angelina Fields (4), Jamya Lyons-Brown (3), Taylor Dyess (2) and Emma King (2).
Brownsboro will host Canton Friday and Wills Point will be at Athens.
Canton 46, Van 24
CANTON — Payton Bray and Airianna Pickens each scored 10 points to help Canton improve to 21-6 overall and 4-0 in District 14-4A after a 46-24 win over Van.
Also scoring for the Eaglettes were Hannah Cordell (9), Ashtyn Norrell (7), Shamier Quimby (5), Kate Wilkerson (3), Amrie Clower (2).
Madison Clyburn led the Lady Vandals with seven points, followed by Maci Jones (6), Landry Jones (4), Abby Clyburn (3) and Jordan Ryan (3).
Canton is scheduled to visit Brownsboro on Friday. Van (19-6, 2-2) is slated to host Mabank.
Martin's Mill 81, Kerens 20
MARTIN'S MILL — The No. 2 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs improved to 25-3 on the season and 4-0 in District 19-2A girls basketball.
Four Lady Mustangs hit in double figures — Libby Rogers (16), Kylee Lookabaugh (15), Mattie Burns (14) and Jada Celsur (13).
Also scoring for Martin's Mill were Halle Hawes (9), Ruthie Mein (8) and Kate Lindsey (6).
Tiani Hall led the Lady Bobcats with seven points.
The Lady Mustangs return to play on Friday, traveling to Cayuga for a 6 p.m. contest. Kerens is scheduled to play host to LaPoynor on Friday at 6 p.m.
Hallsville 74, Longview 36
HALLSVILLE — Catherine Warford scored 20 points and also pulled down the 500th rebound of her varsity career to help lead Hallsville to a 74-36 District 15-5A girls basketball win over Longview Tuesday night.
The Ladycats are now 4-3 in district play while Longview is 1-6 against district opponents.
Warford pulled down 10 rebounds to go along with her 20 points. Aubrey Marjason scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds to join Warford with a double-double. Faith Baliraine was close to joining them with a double-double as she had nine points and 11 rebounds. Rylie Manshack scored eight points while Teagan Hill and Heather Brown each finished the night with six points.
Journee Fairchild led the Lady Lobos in scoring with 10 points. Next in line was Latavia Bailey with eight. T’Asia McGee tossed in seven points while Kayla Lewis came away with six points.
Chapel Hill 50, Henderson 48
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill raced out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter and held on for a 50-48 win over the Henderson Lady Lions in District 16-4A.
Jorden Writt had 12 points, and Taylor Helton recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Henderson. Venecia Medford dropped in 10 points. Ty'Ra Mosely had five points, Ty'Esha Mosley four points and five rebounds, Taylor Lybrand three points and six rebounds and Kiera Dunham and Brooklyn Conert three points apiece.
Sabine 46, Ore City 10
LIBERTY CITY — Sabine blanked Ore City in the opening quarter on the way to a 46-10 District 15-3A win on Tuesday.
Maddie Furrh had 16 points and Addy Gresham 14 for Sabine, which led 9-0 after one and 21-6 at halftime. Ashlynn Davis finished with eight points, and Ashleigh McCormack, Tayla Calico, Claudia Simmons and Eliza Roper all had two points.
Daingerfield 53, White Oak 41
DAINGERFIELD — Genesis Allen tossed in 26 points, Diamond Jeter joined her in twin figures with 14 points and the Daingerfield Lady Tigers earned a 53-41 District 15-3A win over White Oak.
Jalaysia Holloman and Jasmine Satterfield had four points apiece for Daingerfield, which took control of things with a 21-7 run in the third quarter. Terry Gholston added three points, and Sanaa Fields finished with two points.
Hughes Springs 43, New Diana 41
DIANA — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs overcame an eight-point deficit after one quarter to earn a 43-41 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Kamrin Woodall had 15 points and Amber Hitt 14 points and four rebounds in the loss for New Diana. Sarah Yount finished with six points and six rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Rylee Camp had four points, six rebounds and five steals, Layla Stapleton one point and four rebounds and Starrmia Dixon one point and one rebound.
Tatum 71, Elysian Fields 17
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Aundrea Bradley paced Tatum with 16 points, Summer Dancy-Vasquez (14), Emma Wiley (11) and Trinity Edwards (10) all scored in twin figures and the Lady Eagles notched a 71-17 District 16-3A win over Elysian Fields.
Kerrigan Biggs had nine points, Jade Moore-Simon and Katelyn Jacobs four apiece, Patience Price three and Rhianna Harris one. Jacobs led with 13 rebounds, Dancy-Vasquez had six rebounds, six steals and seven assists and Bradley chipped in with five steals and three assists.
Hawkins 75, Carlisle 17
HAWKINS — Three Lady Hawks reached double digits in the scoring column, and Hawkins moved to 4-0 in District 21-2A play with a 75-17 win over Carlisle.
Jordyn Warren finished with 16 points, five rebounds, eight steals and eight assists to pace Hawkins. Lynli Dacus added 16 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Makenna Warren finished with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Laney Wilson chipped in with nine points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists, Taetum Smith eight points, three rebounds and four steals, Carmen Turner seven points, three rebounds and four steals, Kalyn Ellison three points and Abby McQueen and Haylie Warrick two points apiece.
Miranda Diaz scored six points in the loss for Carlisle.
Union Grove 42, Beckville 37
BECKVILLE — The Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 42-37 road District 21-2A win against Beckville on Tuesday.
Amber Harris had 21 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and a block in the loss for Beckville. Emily Dean addd seven points and seven rebounds, McKinna Chamness five points, Laney Jones four points and three rebounds and Kiara Willis nine rebounds.
Overton 47, Big Sandy 46
BIG SANDY — The Overton Lady Mustangs overcame a six-point halftime deficit to earn a 47-46 District 21-2A win in overtime against Big Sandy.
Mikyla Bachert had 20 points, four steals and two rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. MaRyiah Francis recorded 11 points, three rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Alaysia Estes finished with eight points and seven steals, Shemaiah Johnson three points, three steals and three rebounds, Breaunna Derrick two rebounds, Allie McCartney two points and two rebounds and Journie Plunkett two points.
McLeod 33, James Bowie 24
McLEOD — Ella Lambeth turned in a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double with five steals, and the McLeod Lady Longhorns rallied for a 33-24 District 16-2A win over Simms James Bowie.
Kenslee Cross had seven points, nine rebounds and four steals for McLeod, which trailed 12-8 after one quarter before outscoring the Lady Pirates 17-5 over the next two frames. Chassie Gryder added four points, three rebounds and three steals, Rielyn Schubert three points and two steals. Jaci Armstrong one point, four steals and four rebounds and Andrea Bertrand two rebounds.