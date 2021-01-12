No. 10 Brownsboro 60, Canton 39
CANTON — The No. 10 Brownsboro Bearettes improved to 3-0 in District 14-4A girls basketball with a 60-39 win over the Canton Eaglettes on Tuesday.
After trailing 16-14 after the first quarter, Brownsboro went on a 17-3 run to take a 31-19 halftime lead.
Kentoya Woods led the Bearettes with 25 points with teammate Paris Miller also in double figures with 11 points. Others scoring for Brownsboro were Allie Cooper (7), Mekhayia Moore (6), Khyra Garrett (5), Rebecca Rumbo (3) and Bayli Hooker (3).
Shameir Quimby led the Eaglettes with 16 points, followed by Amari Welch (8), Payton Bray (8), Airianna Pickens (5)
Brownsboro will be at Mabank on Friday and Canton will be at Athens
No. 9 All Saints 33, Arlington Pantego 25
ARLINGTON — Sarah Jordan scored 10 points, followed by Olivia Patterson (9) and Maggie Maxey (8) as the No. 8 All Saints Lady Trojans defeated Arlington Pantego Christian 33-25 on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 girls basketball game.
Shelby Phillips added six points for All Saints (6-5, 1-2).
Cecile Bisong led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, followed by Liv James (4), Megan McBean (4), Savannah Boehk (4) and Katie Garrett (2).
The Lady Trojans are scheduled to play at Dallas Covenant on Friday.
No. 6 Martin's Mill 64, No. 9 La Poynor 42
LaRue — In a matchup of top 10 teams, the No. 6 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs captured a 64-42 win over the La Poynor Flyerettes on Tuesday in a District 19-2A girls basketball game.
Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs (15-4, 2-0) with 18 points with teammate Katie Dunavant adding 16 points. Others scoring for Martin's Mill were Kate Lindsey (12), Libby Rogers (10) Ashley Reiser (2), Katie Lookabaugh (2), Mattie Burns (2) and Bailey Goggans (2).
Stacie Whitehead led La Poynor with 16 points, followed by Laura McClelland (9) and Markayla Hurd (8).
The Flyerettes (12-3, 1-1) are scheduled to visit Cross Roads at 6 p.m. Friday. The Lady Mustangs are slated to play at Kerens at 6 p.m. Friday.
Texas High 44, Pine Tree 19
TEXARKANA — Jalyn Golette scored 10 of her game-high 16 points after halftime as the Texas High Lady Tigers notched a 44-19 District 15-5A girls basketball win over Pine Tree on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Stiger added 10 for Texas High, which led 8-3 after one quarter and 18-5 at halftime.
Mariyah Furay and Emari Fluellen had seven points apiece in the loss for Pine Tree. Renee Garrett finished with three and Fyndi Henry added a bucket.
Kilgore 41, Spring Hill 36
KILGORE — Miah Thomas recorded a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double for Kilgore, and the Lady Bulldogs outscored Spring Hill 14-7 in the final stanza to earn a 41-36 District 16-4A win.
Thomas also had four steals for Kilgore. Catherine Dennis added six points and three steals, and AT Anderson chipped in with five points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Zailey McGee had 10 points, Rachel Petree and Janie Bradshaw nine apiece, Kenzie Gee five, Peyton Borens two and Erin Gregson one for Spring Hill. McGee and Borens also had eight rebounds apiece, with Petree adding seven and Gee and Laila Thompson four each. McGee and Gee led with three steals apiece.
Pittsburg 58, Paris 45
PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates improved to 2-1 in district play (12-7 overall) with a 58-45 District 15-4A win over Paris.
Kyleigh Posey scored 14 points, and Natalie Styles and Elyssia Lemelle added 12 apiece for the Lady Pirates, who broke a 30-30 deadlock at the half by outscoring Paris 17-5 in the third period. Sanaa Hollins scored nine points, Gabbi Brown six, Jada Peoples four and Kaitlyn Hernandez one.
Pittsburg will host Gilmer on Saturday.
Sabine 61, White Oak 51
WHITE OAK — Blaire Kaufman ripped the nets for 35 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 61-51 District 15-3A win over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Maddie Furrh had eight points for Sabine, which improved to 15-1 overall and 5-1 in district play with the win. Mercedes Willett had five points, Addy Gresham four and Hailey Davis, Claudia Simmons and Ashlynn Davis three apiece.
Renee Cook scored 20 points and Alysa Hall 18 for White Oak.
Sabine held a slim 44-42 lead after three quarters, outscoring the Ladynecks 17-9 in the final eight minutes.
Gladewater 81, Ore City 15
ORE CITY — The Gladewater Lady Bears opened and closed with 20-point quarters en route to an 81-15 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Calice Henderson paced the Lady Bears with 17 points, and she was joined in twin digits by MaKayla Police with 15 and Hai'leigh Oliver and Sydney Spurlock with 14 apiece. Ebony Pipkin added eight points, JaKiyah Bell and Kamryn Floyd four apiece, Cariesma Colbert two and Bri Boyd three. Bell, Floyd, Henderson and Colbert all pulled down six rebounds, with Oliver adding five rebounds an six steals. Kiyona Parker added seven steals, and Bell and Floyd finished with six apiece.
Gladewater led 20-3 after one quarter and ended the game by outscoring the Lady Rebels 20-0 in the fourth period.
Tori Cummins had six points and Emily Hoosier four in the loss for Ore City.
Tatum 52, Arp 24
TATUM — Emm Wiley tossed in 16 points, Trinity Edwards and Jaliyah Leatch added nine apiece for the Lady Eagles and Tatum rolled to a 52-24 District 16-3A win over Arp.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Jade Moore-Simon and Kayla Jones all scored six points for Tatum (8-3, 6-1), which led 9-2 after one quarter and 32-7 at halftime. Dancy-Vasquez and Edwards had six rebounds apiece. Edwards and Leatch finished with nine steals apiece. Moore-Simon ahd five steals, Leatch six assists, Moore-Simon and Edwards four assists apiece and Edwards five blocks.
Jefferson 53, West Rusk 46
JEFFERSON — Ja'Kayla Rusk and Da'Navia Thomas combined for 43 points, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs held on for a 53-46 District 16-3A win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders.
Rusk had 25 points and three rebounds, and Thomas finished with 18 points, eight assists and three steals for Jefferson. T.K. Trammer and NeNe Burns added three points apiece, and Kristen Thomas and T.J. Hood had two apiece for Jefferson.
Jamie Casey finished with 13 points in the loss for West Rusk. Paulina Mata had 12, Piper Morton 11, Faith Cochran four and Raven Pryor and Trinity Tatum three apiece.
Elysian Fields 36, Troup 30
TROUP — The Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a 36-30 road win against Troup on Tuesday.
Christen Smith and Madison Edwards both scored 17 for Elysian Fields.