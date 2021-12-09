BULLARD — On the first day of the First Lady Guard Basketball Invitational, the Brook Lady Guard captured two wins.
Brook Hill 39, PTAA 14
Maeci Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Lady Guard to a 39-14 victory over PTAA-Greenville in their opening game of the Lady Guard Invitational. Bethany Lavender scored eight points and Mollee McCurley scored seven points. Karmen Miller and Lila Morris added four points each and Landrey McNeel scored one.
Brook Hill 40, Midland Christian 31
McCurley led the Lady Guard with 18 points and Morris added 15 points as the Lady Guard knocked off Midland Christian 40-31 to start the Lady Guard Invitational at 2-0. Wilson added four points and Karmen Miller added four. Brook Hill hosts Grand Saline on Friday at 8 p.m. Friday.
Alma 59, Bishop Gorman 22
Alma was led in scoring by Lydia Mann who had 15 points, and Halyn Carmack and Presli Taylor added 10 points each as the Arkansas team won over the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders 59-22.
Bishop Gorman received 11 points from Grace Coan and five points from Elizabeth Mahfood.
Grand Saline 69, PTAA 14
Jade McCord scored 25 points to lead Grand Saline to the win over the Greenville school.
Gabby Lewis added 17 and Avery Byrum pitched in 15 for the Lady Indians.
East Texas Home School 56, West Rusk 28
Brailey Brown led all scorers with 26 points and Jordan Parker added 14 for the Chargers in the win. West Rusk got 8 from Jamie Casey in the loss.
Kaufman 54, Grand Saline 12
Kaufman opened the tournament with a huge win thanks to 10 points from Aubre Prox, and eight points each from Paige Garmon and Hailee Woody. Grand Saline was led in scoring by McCord with six points.
Friday's Schedule
Allen Academy vs. PTAA, 11 a.m.
Alma (Arkansas) vs. West Rusk, 12:30 p.m.
Midland Christian vs. Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m.
West Rusk vs. Allen Academy 3:30 p.m.
Kaufman vs. ETHS, 5 p.m.
Alma (Arkansas) vs. Midland Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Brook Hill vs. Grand Saline, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Alma (Arkansas) vs. West Rusk, 10 a.m.
Midland Christian vs. Kaufman, 11:30 a.m.
Bishop Gorman vs. Allen Academy, 1 p.m.
West Rusk vs. Grand Saline, 2:30 p.m.
ETHS vs. PTAA, 4 p.m.
Bishop Gorman vs. Kaufman, 5:30 p.m.
Brook Hill vs. Allen Academy, 7 p.m.
Martin's Mill 61, Hawkins 26
EDGEWOOD — Jada Celsur had a game-high 25 points to lead Martin's Mill to a 61-26 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Thursday in the Edgewood Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament.
Others scoring for Martin's Mill were Mattie Burns (10), Kylee Lookabaugh (7), Kate Lindsey (6), Libby Rogers (5), Baylee Valenzuela (5) and Halle Hawes (3).
Scoring for the Lady Hawks were Makenna Warren (8), Lynli Dacus (5), Laney Wilson (5), Tenley Conde (5) and Taetum Smith (2).
On Friday, Hawkins is scheduled to play host Edgewood at 10:20 a.m. and Wills Point at 3:40 p.m.
Martin's Mill is slated to meet Dodd City at 1 p.m. Friday, Wills Point at 9 a.m. Saturday and Edgewood at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
Hawkins 47, Dodd City 35
EDGEWOOD — The Hawkins Lady Hawks used a strong first half to defeat Dodd City 47-35 on Thursday in the Edgewood Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament.
Hawkins was paced by their three seniors who all scored in double-digits — Lynli Dacus scored (11), Makena Warren (10) and Tenley Conde (10).
Warren pulled down eight rebounds, while adding two steals and two assists. Dacus contributed four rebounds and four steals, while Conde had four boards.
Other Lady Hawk contributors were Carmen Turner (7 points, 6 rebounds), Laney Wilson (6 points, 5 rebounds) and Taetum Smith (3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals).
Gladewater 58, Jefferson 39
HARLETON — Alexis Boyd went double-double for the Lady Bears, and Gladewater opened play at the Harleton Tournament with a 58-39 win over Jefferson.
Boyd finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals for Gladewater (9-3). Jakiyah Bell added 12 points, five rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks. Kamryn Floyd finished with nine points and two rebounds, Calice Henderson eight points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, Kyla Lincoln seven points and two rebounds and Kiyona Parker six points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Lady Bears will take on Pittsburg at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Pittsburg 59, Hughes Springs 15
HARLETON — Elyssia Lemelle scored 21 points, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates blanked Hughes Springs in the final quarter on the way to a 59-15 win on Thursday.
Randieunna Jeffery added 10 for Pittsburg, which led 19-6 after one quarter and 32-8 at halftime. Kyleigh Posey scored eight points, Natalie Styles and Sanaa Hollins six apiece, Audrina Landin five and Gabbi Brown three.
Pittsburg will take on Jefferson at 4 p.m. Friday.
Harleton 44, Ore City 17
HARLETON — Harleton’s girls basketball team opened up its home tournament with a 44-17 win over Ore City. The Lady Cats are now 8-7 overall while the Lady Rebels fell to 2-8.
Emma Reynolds led Harleton in scoring with 14 points. Meredith Sellers was next in line with eight points. Hannah Wright recorded six points while Nevaeh Dent and MaKayla Trout each scored four points. Cora Perez and Remington Stinebaugh each dropped in three points while Karlee Cochran finished with two points.
Toni Gabaldon led the Lady Rebels in scoring with nine points while Stormy Redmond scored five and Brynn Richardson scored three.