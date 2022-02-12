The Brook Hill Lady Guard finished off their regular season with a third-place finish in the TAPPS District 2-5A Girls Basketball Tournament in games held Friday and Saturday at Grace Community School in Tyler.
The Lady Guard (16-17) defeated the McKinney Christian Lady Mustangs 66-34 on Saturday to wrap up the tournament.
The Lady Guard jumped out to a huge lead, dominating the first period by a score of 21-3, thanks to seven points from Mollee McCurley and six points from Maeci Wilson. The Lady Mustangs fought back in the second half to draw closer, entering the intermission trailing Brook Hill by a score 35-18.
McCurley came out on fire for the Lady Guard in the third period, knocking down two 3-pointers as part of an eight-point quarter, extending the Brook Hill lead to 46-23. The final period was all Brook Hill again, with the Lady Guard scoring 20 points to make the final score 66-34.
The Lady Guard were led in scoring by McCurley, who had a season-high 27 points. Karmen Miller and Wilson each added 14 points, while Bethany Lavender added seven points and Lila Morris dropped in four points. The Lady Guard enter the TAPPS 5A playoffs as the third-seed in the district, and will travel to either Frisco Legacy or Grapevine Faith in the area round on Tuesday, Feb. 22.