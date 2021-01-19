Bishop Gorman 61, Dallas Shelton 35
In a battle for first place in TAPPS District 2-4A, Bishop Gorman rolled past Dallas Shelton, 61-35, on Tuesday in a girls basketball game at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
Gorman led 32-18 at halftime and pulled away in the second half against Shelton (4-1).
Elizabeth Mahfood led Gorman (18-5, 5-0) with 25 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Taylor Wood had 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals. Grace Coan and Ashlyn Frans added nine points and seven points, respectively.
Gorman will take on All Saints on the road on Friday.
Frankston 53, Cross Roads 15
FRANKSTON — Abbie Ramsey scored 17 points to lead Frankston to a rout of Cross Roads, 53-15, in a District 19-2A game.
Maggie Caveness scored 10 points for Frankston.
No. 10 Brownsboro 51, No. 19 Athens 32
BROWNSBORO — No. 10 Brownsboro stormed out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 51-32 win over No. 10 Athens on Tuesday in a District 14-4A girls basketball.
Paris Miller led the Bearettes (18-1, 5-0) with 16 points, while Mekhayia (11) and Kentoya Woods were also in double figures. Others scoring for Brownsboro were Khyra Garrett (7), Khayla Garrett (5) and Tori Hooker (2).
Mimi McCollister led the Lady Hornets (15-6, 4-2) with 13 points. Also scoring for Athens were Karlie Cook (10), Tori Williams (8) and McKenzie Hair (1).
Brownsboro will host Wills Point Friday, while Athens visits Van at 6:15 p.m.
No. 20 Bullard 47, Henderson 22
BULLARD — Jordy Martin hit for 15 points to help lead No. 20 Bullard to a 47-22 District 16-4A victory over the Henderson Lady Lions on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers improve to 17-4 overall and 6-1 in district.
Others scoring for Bullard were Stephanie King (9), Keili Richmond (9), Bailey Smith (8), Jadyn Welch (3) and Anna Turgeau (3).
Bullard is scheduled to host Longview Spring Hill on Friday.
Henderson (3-12, 1-6) is scheduled host Tyler Cumberland Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lindale 84, Cumberland 18
LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles improved to 18-4 overall and 7-1 in District 16-4A with an 84-18 win over Tyler Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.
Lily Chamberlain led the Lady Eagles with 21 points, including 15 points in the first half. Brenley Philen and Shelbi Steen were both in double figures with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Others scoring for Lindale were Kalaya Pierce (8), Desirae Pennington (7), Brooke Everest (6), Makenna Burks (5), Maggie Spearman (5) and Marley Keith (4).
Elizabeth Adams led the Lady Knights with eight points. She was followed by Makayla Daniels (4), Markayla Burns (2), Christina Caston (2), Michelle Oviedo (1) and Yamari Sears (1).
Cumberland visits Chapel Hill at 5 p.m. Friday. Lindale is scheduled to host Kilgore at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 6 Martin’s Mill 69, Cayuga 14
MARTIN’S MILL —The No. 6 Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs scored a 69-14 over Cayuga in a District 19-2A girls basketball game.
The Lady Mustangs (17-4, 3-0) were led by three players in double figures — Katie Dunavant (17), Mattie Burns (11) and Jada Celsur (10).
Also scoring for Martin’s Mill were Katie Lookabaugh (9), Kate Lindsey (9), Ashley Reiser (5) and Bailey Goggans (2).
Briley Shaw led the LadyCats with six points.
Martin’s Mill is scheduled to play host to Cross Roads at 6 p.m. Friday. Cayuga is slated to visit Kerens at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Chapel Hill 60, Spring Hill 32
NEW CHAPEL HILL — DJ Kincade knocked down five 3-pointers to lead Chapel Hill past Spring Hill.
Kincade finished with 21 points. Kylei Griffin had 13 points, and Alexis Calderon added 11 points.