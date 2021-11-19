Gorman

Former Connecticut All-America and current Dallas Wings standout Moriah Jefferson (center) was in attendance on Friday at the 17th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament at Bishop Gorman's Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler. With Jefferson are Lady Crusaders head coach Jon Froelich and assistant coach Bradi Ware.

The Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders split games on Friday in the 17th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.

The Lady Crusaders (8-1) lost to Lindale 42-36 before scoring a 44-37 win over Fort Worth Christian.

BG is scheduled to play Athens at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the game with Lindale, Taylor Wood hit for 16 points, while Elizabeth Mahfood added 12.

Mahfood led with 14 points against FW Christian with Wood adding 11. Claire Testa had a season-high 10 points.

Mahfood had 17 rebounds against Lindale with 13 against Fort Worth Christian.  

Athens scored a 64-35 win over Cypress Christian. 

Canton scored wins over Lindale (52-31) and Fort Worth Christian (48-37).

 
 

