The Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders split games on Friday in the 17th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
The Lady Crusaders (8-1) lost to Lindale 42-36 before scoring a 44-37 win over Fort Worth Christian.
BG is scheduled to play Athens at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
In the game with Lindale, Taylor Wood hit for 16 points, while Elizabeth Mahfood added 12.
Mahfood led with 14 points against FW Christian with Wood adding 11. Claire Testa had a season-high 10 points.
Mahfood had 17 rebounds against Lindale with 13 against Fort Worth Christian.
Athens scored a 64-35 win over Cypress Christian.
Canton scored wins over Lindale (52-31) and Fort Worth Christian (48-37).