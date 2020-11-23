All Saints 62, Carlisle 26
PRICE — Three Lady Trojans scored in double figures as All Saints defeated Carlisle 62-26 on Monday in a girls basketball game.
Olivia Patterson led All Saints with 14 points with teammates Sarah Jordan and Ryan Absar each hitting for 12 points.
After the game was knotted at 6-6 after the first quarter, All Saints outscored the Lady Indians 26-7 in the second period for a 32-13 halftime lead.
Others scoring for All Saints were Maggie Maxey (9), Shelby Phillips (8) and Laura Bryan (7).
Keeli Jackson led Carlisle with eight points.
The Lady Trojans (1-1) will play Bullard Brook Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Brookshire Gym on the All Saints campus in Tyler.
Sabine 55, Elysian Fields 32
LIBERTY CITY — Sabine outscored Elysian Fields 10-0 in the second quarter en route to a 55-32 victory over Elysian Fields on Monday in a girls basketball game.
Blaire Kaufman led the Lady Cardinals with 18 points with Maddie Furrh adding 12. Also scoring for Sabine were Hailey Davis (8), Mercedes Willett (6), Claudia Simmons (6), Ashlynn Davis (3) and Callie Sparks (2).