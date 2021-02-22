All Saints 51, Arlington Pantego 44
All Saints honored its seniors before Monday's game against Arlington Pantego at Brookshire Gym. The seniors are Eyan Absar, Laura Bryan, Conley Cavender, Sarah Huckabee, Sarah Jordan, Maggie Maxey, Olivia Patterson and Shelby Phillips.
The Lady Trojans then defeated Arlington Pantego 51-44 in the TAPPS 4A District 2 girls basketball game to earn a playoff berth.
Patterson led All Saints with 23 points, including six 3-pointers.
Others scoring for the Lady Trojans were Maxey (11), Jordan (8), Phillips (4), Taylor Phillips (2), Absar (2) and Cavender (1).
Katie Garrett led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Sydney Pirtle had 12. Also scoring were Cecile Bisong (9), Ashlyn Turner (8) and Megan McBean (1).
The Lady Trojans (8-10, 3-7) advance to the playoffs to meet Lubbock Christian at noon or 1 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock.
Hawkins 66, San Augustine 44
NEW SUMMERFIELD — The Hawkins Lady Hawks are area basketball champions after a 66-44 win over San Augustine Monday in the Class 2A playoffs.
The Lady Hawks (23-2) advance to meet the winner of Douglass and Tenaha later this week in the quarterfinals. The Lady Wolves end their season at 15-9.
Hawkins was paced by Jordyn Warren and Lynli Dacus with 19 points each. Warren added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Dacus added eight rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. Logan Jaco contributed 10 points, two rebounds and two steals.
Others scoring for the Lady Hawks were Makena Warren (8), Laney Wilson (6), Carmen Turner (2) and Tenley Conde (2).
JiToryia Barnes and Tyranequa Johnson led San Augustine with 11 points each.
Union Grove 50, Broaddus 44
CUSHING — Macey Alston hit for 18 points and Carleigh Judd added 15 as the Union Grove Lady Lions captured an area championship with a 50-44 win over District 24-2A champion Broaddus on Monday in a girls basketball playoff game.
UG (25-4) advances to meet Timpson at 6 p.m. Wednesday in New Summerfield.
The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, 18-7, to rally from a 37-32 deficit entering the final period.
Others scoring for Union Grove were Gracie Stanford (5), Gracie Winn (5), Makena Littlejohn (3), Bailey Clowers (2) and Macey Roberts (2).
Broaddus (10-4) was led by Olivia Reyna (16) and Whitnee Teagle (14).
Martin's Mill 84, Axtell 18
CORSICANA — Jada Celsur hit for 33 points to help Martin's Mill score an 84-18 win over Axtell on Monday in a Class 2A girls basketball area playoff game.
The Lady Mustangs (24-4) advance to the quarterfinals to meet either Centerville at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Fairfield. Centerville won over Bremond, 65-32.
Kalie Dunavant (16 points) and Bailey Goggans (10) were also in double figures for Martin's Mill. Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Kylee Lookabaugh (8), Mattie Burns (7), Ashley Reiser (4), Kate Lindsey (3) and Libby Rogers (3).
The Lady Longhorns end their season at 11-6.
Sabine 47, DeKalb 37
PRAIRILAND — The middle two quarters proved to be the difference for Sabine here on Monday as Sabine outscored DeKalb 28-14 in those frames on the way to a 47-37 Class 3A area playoff win.
The Lady Cardinals (22-2) will move on to face Winnsboro in the regional quarterfinals. That game is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Longview's Lobo Coliseum.
Blaire Kaufman paced Sabine with 19 points on Monday. Mercedes Willett added 10, Ashlynn Davis and Maddie Furrh six apiece, Hailey Davis three, Addy Gresham two and Ally Gresham one.
Winnsboro 79, Waskom 44
LONGVIEW — Waskom and Winnsboro’s girls basketball teams finally met Monday night at Longview's Lobo Coliseum after having its area-round-playoff matchup delayed multiple times due to the recent severe winter weather. In the end, Waskom saw its season come to a close as the Lady Wildcats fell short to the Lady Raiders in a 79-44 final.
Waskom’s finished the season with an overall record of 15-6 after going 10-4 in dstrict play. Winnsboro advances to the next round with an overall record of 27-6 after sweeping its way through district play with a 12-0 record. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to meet Sabine at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Longview's Lobo Coliseum.
Nettiea Chatman led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 13 points. Makayla Jeter was next in line with 10. Malayah Fields recorded six points and Jaynai Miles was right behind her with five. Sky Middlebrook and Leanna Garrett each scored four points and LaDijah Thomas finished the night with two points.
Winnsboro’s Faith Acker was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. Rachel Pinnell came after her with 18 points and Laiken Allen scored 14. Faith Sechrist tossed in eight points and Halle Darst scored six. Haleigh Risner had three points and Jayden Cos scored two.