MESQUITE — Aaliyah Campbell scored 15 of her 21 points in the third quarter to help propel the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders to a 49-46 win over the Mesquite Horn Lady Jaguars on Tuesday in a District 10-6A basketball game.
The Lady Raiders improve to 21-4 overall and 2-1 in league play.
Tyler Legacy rebounded from a 23-11 halftime deficit to outscore the Lady Jags 22-10 in the third quarter and 16-13 in the fourth period to take the win.
Nyla Inmon scored 8 of her 12 points in the final quarter for the Lady Raiders.
Others scoring for Legacy were Katyln Jasper (10), Akaya Turner (4) and Jakayla White (2).
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to host North Mesquite at 7 p.m. Friday.
Martin’s Mill 82, Dallas Christian 30MARTIN’S MILL — The No. 2 Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs prepared for district play with an 82-30 victory over Dallas Christian on Tuesday at O’Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs (21-3) with 23 points, followed by Mattie Burns with 17 points.
Others scoring for Martin’s Mill were Kate Lindsey (13), Kylee Lookabaugh (11), Ruthie Mein (9), Libby Rogers (4), Reese Hataway (3) and Baylee Valenzuela (2).
Kennedy Chappell led the Lady Chargers with 11 points. Others scoring for Dallas Christian were Maddie Perkins (7), Joise Schlegel (5), Ansley Hughes (3), Jackie Schlegel (2) and Ella Cunningham (2).
The Lady Mustangs open District 19-2A on Friday against Cross Roads in Martin’s Mill. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Dallas Christian (6-13) is scheduled to host North Dallas Adventist Academy of Richardson at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Troup 38, Jefferson 29TROUP — Troup rallied in the fourth quarter to down Jefferson 38-29 on Tuesday in a District 16-3A girls basketball game.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Bulldogs 14-5 in the fourth quarter to take the win.
Jessie Minnix led Troup with 14 points, followed by Maddy Griffin with 13 points. Ashja Franklin added eight points with Bailey Blanton pitching in three points.
Franklin and Griffin each had two 3-pointers.
Scoring for Jefferson were Kristen Thomas (6), Jordyn Davidson (5), Iyanna Barnett (5), Jaida Bray (5), Taurria Hood (4) and Da’navia Thomas (4).
Hitting 3-pointers were Davidson, Barnett and Bray.
Troup improved to 11-11 overall and 2-2 in district. The Lady Bulldogs fall to 13-10 and 3-1.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to visit New London to face West Rusk. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Jefferson is slated to host Tatum at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Canton 55, Hawkins 44HAWKINS — Hannah Cordell, Amrie Clower and Paytron Bray all hit in double figures as the Canton Eaglettes defeated the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Tuesday in a non-district game.
Cordwell led with 12 points, followed by Clower (11) and Bray (10).
Makena Warren (2 3-pointers) and Jordyn Warren (3-pointer) scored 11 points each to pace Hawkins. Taetum Smith added six points and five steals.
Other contributors for Hawkins were: Laney Wilson (6 points, 2 steals, 2 assists), Tenley Conde (5 points), Carmen Turner (2 points, 5 rebounds) and Haylie Warrick (2) and Lynli Dacus (1).
Also scoring for the Eaglettes (17-6) were Ashtyn Norrell (7), Emory Rhoten (6), Allison Rickman (4), Katie Wilkerson (3) and Airianna Pickens (2)
Clower had a 3-pointer.
Canton is scheduled to host Wills Point in the District 14-4A opener on Friday. Tipoff is slated for 6:15 p.m.
Hawkins opens District 21-2A on Friday when the Lady Hawks host Overton at 6:15 p.m.