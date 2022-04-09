Celina Lady Bobcats coachAlexander Adams said his team set four goals before the soccer season began — make the playoffs, win district, beat Melissa and get back to state.
The Lady Bobcats have accomplished those goals as Celina scored a 4-0 win over Melissa in the Class 4A Region II final on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Not only did they beat the Lady Cardinals for the third time this season, but the District 11-4A champions clinched a state berth.
"I am so proud of these young ladies," Adams said. "They have remained focused all season."
Celina took a 1-0 lead when Taylor Zdrojewski, the Texas Tech signee, rifled in a goal at 17:29 of the first half. It appeared it would stay that way until halftime. However, the Lady Bobcats continued to apply pressure in the final two minutes and it paid off as Lexi Tuite scored with 49.7 seconds on the clock.
In the early portion of the second half Celina went up 3-0 as Grace Pritchard scored on a rebound off a free kick at 39:20.
Tuite made it 4-0 at the 35:56 mark off an assist from Brielle Buchanan.
Kaitlyn Gustafson was in goal for the clean sheet and Adams also praised the play of defender Makenna Brantley for marking Melissa standout Payton Wallace.
"Makenna had the majority of the responsibility of defending (Wallace)," Adams said. "(Wallace) is a finisher. She makes me nervous. I told Makenna to not let her get past you and Makenna did the job."
Defender Ashland Stewart also had a standout game for the Lady Bobcats.
Melissa ends its season at 21-3.
Last season, Celina lost to Melissa 3-1 and tied the Lady Cardinals 0-0. This season, the Lady Bobcats won over Melissia twice in district 5-1 and 4-0.
This is the second straight Final Four for Celina, but it will be the first time for the group to experience the state tournament atmosphere as last year only the state semifinal winners traveled to Georgetown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celina (27-1-1) will get that chance this season as the Lady Bobcats will play at 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Wednesday in the state semifinals in Georgetown. The Lady Bobcats lost to eventual state champion Midlothian Heritage in the state semifinals last year.