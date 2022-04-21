The Bullard Lady Panthers and Canton Eaglettes, along with medalists from Spring Hill and Lindale, came through at regionals and will now appear in the UIL state golf tournament.
Bullard placed second and Canton captured third in the Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament held Wednesday and Thursday at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.
Midlothian Heritage took the gold with a score of 636 (310-326), followed by Bullard (326-331—657) and Canton (344-339—683).
Spring Hill's Faith Ann Chinn and Lindale's Kenzie McClenny earned individual state berths, along with Sunnyvale's Alexandra Hileman.
Chinn (74-76) and Midlothian Heritage's Kodi Nolen (74-76) had the two top individual scores at 150. Hileman took the bronze with a 153 (76-77).
McClenny placed fifth at 158 (78-80).
Bullard, led by the top 10 finishes of Amaya Johnson and Adyson Pipkin, took home the silver in the team competition.
Johnson (83-79) and Pipkin (81-81) tied for seventh in the medalist race with 162.
Others on the Lady Panthers' silver medalist team are Gracie Smith (11, 81-85—166), Natasha Johnson (12, 81-86—167) and Josie McClure (T21, 87-96—183).
Canton was led by the sixth place finish of Taryn Clayton, who carded a 159 (78-81).
Other members of the Eaglettes, who won the bronze, are Caroline Stern (16, 88-83—171), Bella Irwin (T17, 87-89—176), Katie Wilkerson (19, 88-89—177) and Jayme Robertson (T21, 94-89—183).
Henderson's Ava Turlington finished 10th with a 165 (83-82).
The top three teams and the top three individuals who finish in the top 10 who are not on the top three teams advance to the state tournament.
The UIL Class 4A State Tournament is scheduled for May 16-17 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
---
Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament
April 20-21
Van Zandt Country Club, Canton
Team — 1, Midlothian Heritage, 310-326—636; 2, Bulla rd, 326-331—657; 3, Canton A, 344-339—683; 4, Lindale, 347-345—692; 5, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 414-390—804; 6, Sunnyvale, 442-411—853; 7, Kaufman, 425-433—858; 8, Van Alstyne, 437-437—874; 9, (tie) Paris, 447-429—876; Life HS Waxahachie, 457-419—876; 11, Celina, 442-442—884; 12, (tie) Canton B, 464-438—902; Frisco Emerson, 447-455—902; 14, North Dallas, 487-492—979; 15, Wilmer-Hutchins, 560-519—1079.
Top 10 & Tie Individuals — 1, (tie) Faith Ann Chinn, Spring Hill, 74-76—150; Kodi Nolen, Midlothian Heritage, 74-76—150; 3, Alexandra Hileman, Sunnyvale, 76-77—153; 4, Maddie Sanders, Midlothian Heritage, 75-79—154; 5, Kenzie McClenny, Lindale, 78-80—158; 6, Taryn Clayton, Canton A, 81-78—159; 7, (tie) Amaya Johnson, Bullard, 83-79—162; Adyson Pipkin, Bullard, 81-81—162; 9, Brynlea Caldwell, Midlothian Heritage 79 85—164; 10, Ava Turlington, Henderson 83 82—165.