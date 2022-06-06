Jeff Traylor, a coaching legend at his alma mater Gilmer High School and now at UTSA, along with Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire, don the cover of the 63rd annual edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the magazine announced on Monday.
Traylor and McGuire are two of the most successful high school coaches who now head college programs in Texas.
“Since I was six years old, I’ve read every word of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine each year front to back, so to be asked to be on the cover of a magazine that previews over 1,400 high schools plus all the college teams in our state is an awesome honor and something that will always be very special to me,” Traylor said. “Joey is a dear friend of mine who I have a ton of respect for, so that makes it even more special.”
Traylor is the first Roadrunner to be featured on the cover of the annual magazine, known as the “Bible of Texas Football” to its thousands of readers. Larry Coker, the first UTSA head coach, appeared in a photo box on the cover of the 2012 summer edition.
“The toughest decision we have to make every year is the cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football,” managing editor Greg Tepper said. “You can’t miss, because it goes down in Texas football history. We always look for the most compelling story in the state that year. We always knew that Texas high school football coaches were exceptional, and the remarkable rise of UTSA under former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor coupled with the infectious former Cedar Hill coach Joey McGuire taking over at Texas Tech is proof positive of that. We think this is an inflection point in Texas football history — college football is realizing just how valuable Texas high school football coaches are — and that’s certainly worthy of being on the cover of Texas Football.”
The 63rd annual Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine will hit stores throughout Texas this summer and can be purchased in advance by visiting TexasFootball.com.
Traylor is entering his third season at the helm of the UTSA program. The 2021 Conference USA Coach of the Year and AFCA FBS Region 4 Coach of the Year has led the Roadrunners to a 19-7 record in his first two years at the helm.
Under Traylor’s tutelage, the Roadrunners enjoyed a record-setting campaign in 2021, winning their first 11 games and entering the top 25 for the first time in program history in a season that resulted in a 12-2 record, a conference championship and a second straight and third overall bowl game.
UTSA will open its 12th season on Sept. 3 against Houston with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
For the seventh straight year, the magazine features a second “gatefold” cover — the Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears, fresh off their run to the 5A Division II state championship.
Tepper added due to unforeseen circumstances, fans may have to wait a bit longer this year to receive their magazine.
In late May, DCTF learned from its Texas-based printer that the paper that would be used to print the 2022 summer edition of the magazine was delayed, ensnarled in a supply-chain traffic jam. After exhausting options with a number of other printers, DCTF was able to acquire paper to print about 10% of its usual print run as scheduled, while the remaining magazines will be printed on a delayed timeline, Tepper said.
If you are a Dave Campbell’s Texas Football subscriber, you should receive your magazine as scheduled in late June, he said. If you are a Dave Campbell’s Texas Football custom cover school, you should receive your magazines in mid-to-late July.
If you wish to get a copy of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football at a retail location, magazines will not be available until late July or early August.