GILMER (2-1) VS. PLEASANT GROVE (8-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Notable
Gilmer: OL Braelyn Ward … OL Taylor Nealy … OL Bodie Henson … OL Lucas Cano … OL Brayden Clinton … Brandon Tennison (214 of 302, 3,199 yards, 31 TD, 4 interceptions; 74 carries, 417 yards, 2 TD) … Ladaylon Jackson (81 carries, 661 yards, 9 TD) … Ashton Haynes (136 carries, 1,117 yards, 22 TD) … Parker Gilow (33 catches, 568 yards, 7 TD) … Jay Rockwell (39 catches, 648 yards, 9 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (67 catches, 1,081 yards, 9 TD; 7 interceptions) … Omero Orona (96 tackles) … Keith Rockwell (64 tackles) … K.J. Jackson (72 tackles) … Jose Hernandez (97 tackles) … Matthew Burton (108 tackles, 25 TFL, 15 sacks) … Derrick Borda (84 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks)
Texarkana Pleasant Grove: TE/DL Lance Jackson (4.5 sacks) … TE/DL Victor Shaw (65 tackles, 9 TFL) … OL Cade Martin … OL Josephy Bailey … OL Matthew Thomas … OL Ryland Hopkins … OL Kaden Allen … Jarret Halter (60 of 134, 941 yards, 13 TD, 19 interceptions) … Jaylen Boardley (162 carries, 1,128 yards, 20 TD; 23 catches, 428 yards, 4 TD) … Jojo Bailey (106 carries, 616 yards, 3 TD) … R.J. Collins (51 carries, 320 yards, 2 TD; 10 catches, 179 yards, 3 TD) … B.J. Rayfield (117 tackles, 5 sacks) … Reese Elrod (123 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 5 forced fumbles) … Colin Manning (70 tackles) … Kaden McFadden (79 tackles) … Coy Martin (8 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries)
Did you know: Gilmer and Pleasant Grove have met six previous times in the playoffs, with each team winning three games. Pleasant Grove earned wins in 2001 (3A Division I first round, 10-0), 2018 (4A Division II third round, 56-28) and 2019 (4A Division II fourth round, 55-21) and Gilmer earned wins in 2014 (3A Division II first round, 43-6), 2014 (4A Division II first round, 50-7) and 2015 (4A Division II first round (40-36) … Gilmer went on to win state titles in 2004 and 2014, and Pleasant Grove played for a state title in 2018 and won it all in 2019 … Gilmer notched a 55-14 win over Pleasant Grove back on Nov. 5 this season in Texarkana … In three playoff games, Gilmer’s Brandon Tennison has completed 60 of 83 passes for 992 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception
Last week: Gilmer 56, Van 35; Pleasant Grove 17, Quinlan Ford 7
Up next: The winner will meet either Aubrey or Celina in the state semifinals next week