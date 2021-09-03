GILMER – Brandon Tennison passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and the Gilmer Buckeyes improved to 2-0 on the season with a 50-14 win over the Henderson Lions at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
The Buckeyes raced out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter and built a 36-14 cushion at halftime.
Gilmer wasted little time taking the lead, needing just two plays to move 80 yards – scoring on a 56-yard pass from Brandon Tennison to Rohan Fluellen 30 seconds into the contest.
Ashton Haynes’ 7-yard touchdown run three minutes later and Tennison’s two-point conversion pass to Haynes made it a 15-0 contest, but Henderson countered by moving 73 yards in six plays to get on the board.
The touchdown came on a 5-yard TD pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson, and Julian Garza’s PAT made it 15-7 with 4:45 left in the first quarter.
On the final play of the first period Tennison went up top to Parker Gillow for a 37-yard scoring strike, and Jose Hernandez booted the PAT for a 22-7 Buckeye lead.
Haynes raced seven yards for his second touchdown of the night with 7:12 left in the first half to make it a 29-7 contest, and after Duece Davis went in from five yards out for Henderson to pull the Lions to within a couple of touchdowns at 29-14, Fluellen scored on a 5-yard run for Gilmer at the 2:03 mark to give the Buckeyes a 36-14 halftime spread.
The Buckeyes added touchdowns in the third and fourth to put things away.
In the third, Tennison hooked up with Fluellen on a 7-yard scoring toss to make it 43-14 with 4:45 left in the period. Keith Rockwell capped the scoring with a 2-yard run with 1:57 left in the contest.
Gilmer will host Atlanta on Friday. Henderson hosts Jacksonville.