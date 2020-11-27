ATHENS — Sunnyvale held Gilmer to a couple of touchdowns below its season average, but the Buckeyes still had plenty of offensive firepower and displayed a stingy defense of its own en route to a 31-14 win in a Class 4A Division II regional semifinal on Friday at Bruce Field.
Gilmer improved to 12-1 on the season and will move on to face Caddo Mills next week in the regional finals. Sunnyvale ends its season with a 6-5 record.
The Buckeyes built a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Sunnyvale rallied to narrow the gap to 22-7 at the half and pulled to within 22-14 in the third. Gilmer tacked on a touchdown in the third period and ended the scoring with a safety in the fourth quarter.
Sunnyvale was averaging 40 points per contest heading into Friday's game.
Gilmer took the early lead on a 14-yard touchdown run by Ashton Haynes and the subsequent PAT by Jose Hernandez.
Jaron Choyce then got into the scoring act twice, scoring on runs of 4 and 2 yards in the second stanza to boost the lead to 22-0.
Sunnyvale countered with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Jake Taylor to keep it close, but Marshae Spraglin hauled in a 37-yard touchdown strike from Brandon Tennison and Hernandez drilled the extra point to give the Buckeyes a 29-14 cushion heading into the fourth quarter.
Tennison passed for 226 yards and added 78 rushing yards for Gilmer. Rohan Fluellen caught 10 passes for 121 yards, and Haynes led the rushing attack for Gilmer with 21 carries for 98 yards.
Max McAda passed for 169 yards and rushed for 54 yards in the loss for Sunnyvale. Noah McDill had eight catches for 84 yards.
The contest was rematch of a 2018 bi-district contest, a 38-24 Gilmer win.