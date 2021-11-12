LINDALE — Gilmer jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in Thursday’s 71-14 UIL 4A Division II Region II bi-district playoff win against Mexia at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium.
The Buckeyes improved to 10-1 on the season, and will face Caddo Mills in next week’s area round.
Mexia ends its season with a 2-9 record.
The Buckeyes scored four times in the opening quarter to earn a 29-7 lead. Their first drive of the game resulted in Ashton Haynes’ 16-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion, which made it an 8-0 score at the 10:51 mark of the frame. Haynes finished with 10 carries for 116 yards and a pair of scores.
Gilmer got the ball back after its defense forced a Mexia interception, and added Cadon Tennison’s 36-yard touchdown run to make it a 15-0 game at the 9:50 mark of the period.
Mexia drove down to the Gilmer two-yard line, but Gilmer’s defense prevented an early Blackcat score.
The Buckeyes took advantage of the defensive stop, and grew their lead to 22-0 on Haynes’ four-yard touchdown run at the three-minute mark of the frame.
Mexia bounced back on its next drive to join the game’s scoring party. The Blackcats found the end zone when Nate Burns found Kayleb Mathews on a 27-yard touchdown strike. That cut Gilmer’s lead to 22-7 with 18 seconds left in the period.
Gilmer didn’t want to settle for a 15-point cushion, and immediately answered with Rohan Fluellen’s 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to take a 29-7 advantage with three ticks left in the quarter.
Mexia entered Gilmer territory on a kickoff return that wrapped up the opening quarter, but the Buckeyes stopped the Blackcats on a fourth and three attempt at the 10:57 mark of the second period.
On Gilmer’s next drive, Brandon Tennison found Keith Rockwell on a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it a 36-7 game with 10:25 left in second quarter. Tennison finished with his 10 of 13 passing performance with 243 yards and three scores
The Buckeyes once again took advantage of another defensive stop that slowed down Mexia on a fourth and seven attempt. On the ensuing offensive possession, Fluellen added a 21-yard touchdown run with 5:02 left in the second period to make it a 43-7 game.
Mexia attempted a fourth-and-seven punt from its own 33-yard line, but Gilmer’s defense blocked it and recovered the ball at the Blackcat 26-yard line. On the next play, Tennison found Parker Gilow on a 26-yard touchdown strike to make it 50-7 game with 3:09 left in the first half.
Cadon Tennison took over for his brother, Brandon Tennison, at the quarterback position in the second half, and used his 54-yard touchdown connection with Will Blakely to extend Gilmer’s lead to 57-7 at the 9:38 mark of the third quarter.
Will Henderson added a 40-yard touchdown run on Gilmer’s next drive to give the Buckeyes a 64-7 lead at the 5:11 mark of the frame.
Gilmer’s 42-0 run was snapped when Burns found Victor Olvera on a 36-yard touchdown strike with 14 seconds left in the frame, but the Buckeyes wrapped up their win with Michael Colbert’s 26-yard touchdown run at the 5:57 mark of the fourth and final quarter.
Haynes carried nine times for 113 yards on the night.