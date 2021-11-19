MESQUITE — Brandon Tennison passed for 438 yards and five touchdowns, and the Gilmer Buckeyes rolled up 663 yards offensively on the way to a 68-31 win over Caddo Mills in a Class 4A area playoff game at Hanby Stadium.
Gilmer moves to 11-1 on the year and will take on Van (12-0) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Van was a 35-25 winner over Sunnyvale on Friday.
Caddo Mills ends the year with an 8-4 record.
Tennison completed 32 of 42 passes with one interception, tossing a couple of TD passes apiece to Parker Gillow and Jay Rockwell and one to Ashton Haynes.
Haynes finished with five catches for 100 yards and also carried 21 times for 133 yards and three TDs. Rohan Fluellen caught 13 passes for 177 yards and added a Pick Six on the defensive side.
Jason Thomason passed for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Brady Wasurick passed for 202 yards and a TD in the loss for Caddo Mills. Jaden Lenamond caught eight passes for 229 yards and three scores, and Brady Wasurick hauled in six passes for 104 yards.
The teams traded scores early, with Tennison hitting Gillow on a 29-yard TD pass, Thomason tossing a 39-yard TD pass to Lenamond, Haynes scoring on a 20-yard run and Thomason hitting Lenamond from 11 yards out to make it 14-14 with 1:01 left in the opening quarter.
Tennison's 12-yard TD toss to Gillow with just four seconds left in the quarter put Gilmer on top to stay.
The Buckeyes led 43-24 at halftime after Tennisoin connected with Rockwell on a 14-yard TD strike and Haynes scored on a 12-yard run and caught a 49-yard pass from Tennison.
Caddo Mills scored late in the half on a 39-yard field goal by Jonah Rupe.
In the third, Tennision found Rockwell again for a score, ths time from 19 yards out, and Haynes added a 4-yard TD run. Jose Hernandez booted a 22-yard field goal late in the contest, and Fluellen ended the scoring with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to make the final 68-31.