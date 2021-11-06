8-4A DIVISION II
GILMER 55, PLEASANT GROVE 14: TEXARKANA - Brandon Tennison completed 27 of 34 passes for 355 yards and a touchdown, and the Gilmer Buckeyes clinched the district title with a convincing 55-14 win over Pleasant Grove.
Gilmer moves to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the district. Pleasant Grove finishes the regular season 5-5 and 4-1.
Rohan Fluellen caught 10 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown to lead the receiving corps for Gilmer. Jay Rockwell had five catches for 79 yards.
Ashton Haynes rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries, and Ladaylon Jackson and Michael Colbert added rushing touchdowns for the Buckeyes.
Jarret Halter passed for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Lance Jackson caught three passes for 32 yards and a TD in the loss for Pleasant Grove.