GILMER — Gilmer compiled 485 yards of offense and overcame three turnovers to open the 2021 season with a 42-14 win over Gladewater Thursday night at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
The Buckeyes “Black Flag Defense” put the Bears in a predicament early on. Along with four Gladewater penalties, the Buckeyes pushed the Bears back to a fourth and 28 situation at their own 2.
After a punt, Gilmer need just two plays to score on a 29-yard run by Ashton Haynes to take a 7-0 lead just more than two minutes into the contest.
Gladewater got into Gilmer territory but turned the ball over on downs. Gilmer went 62 yards on 11 plays, ending with a 5-yard touchdown run by Michael Colbert with 1:11 on the clock in the first quarter to give the Buckeyes a 14-0 lead.
Gladewater got the ball with 1:05 remaining in the opening quarter and went 72 yards on 13 plays to score on a 1-yard run by sophomore quarterback Calan Castles with 6:17 remaining in the second quarter. On fourth and 4 on the drive, sophomore quarterback Kyron Wilson connected with Kolin Lewis for a 37-yard gain down to the Gilmer 1.
After cutting the score to 14-7, Gladewater attempted an onside kick, and it was recovered by TCU commit DJ Allen — his first time to touch the ball in the contest. On the next play, Wilson threw a 28-yard completion to Allen. Four plays later, G’Braylon Polly scored from six yards out to tie the score at 14 with 4:21 left in the half.
Gilmer got the ball for the first time in the second quarter with 4:12 left on the clock. The Buckeyes needed just four plays to go 60 yards as a 40-yard completion from Brandon Tennison to Keith Rockwell on a screen pass set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Haynes to give the Buckeyes a 21-14 lead with 3:10 to play.
Gilmer got the ball first in the third quarter, and the Bears forced a turnover on the second play as Eli Kates recovered the fumble. Gladewater got down to the Gilmer 8 but was stopped on fourth down.
The Buckeyes gave the ball right back as Tennison was picked off by Xzavier Woods at the Gladewater 12-yard-line.
Gladewater had a quick three-and-out. Gilmer then scored on an 18-yard run by LaDaylon Jackson to make the score 28-14 with 1:38 left in the third quarter.
Gilmer’s Landon Watson picked off Castles on the first play of the ensuing drive, and a 71-yard reception by Rohan Fluellen set up a 1-yard run by Colbert on the last play of the third quarter. Ben Alvarez made a diving tackle at the 6-yard-line to prevent the touchdown by Fluellen.
The Buckeyes’ Tyson Wilson added another interception for the Buckeye defense early in the fourth quarter, and Buckeyes tacked on another touchdown with a 3-yard run by Haynes with 9:20 to play.
Haynes finished with 108 yards and three touchdown on 14 carries for the Buckeys, who had 268 yards on the ground. Jackson added 72 yards rushing.
“We knew we were going to have big competition because we’re rivals,” Haynes said. “But, our line held it down this game. They did amazing.”
Tennison — a UTSA commit — was 15 of 19 through the air for 217 yards. Fluellen, who boasts offers from Tennessee and Pittsburgh, had eight grabs for 151 yards.
It was the 17th consecutive win for Gilmer over Gladewater. The Bears’ last win in the series was 20-14 in the 2001 season opener. That was also the last season-opening loss for the Buckeyes, who have now won 20 consecutive season openers.
“Conditioning was important,” Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel said. “We had that third or fourth guy that could come in and play. That’s a testimony to our team. That’s what we’re always preaching. Everyone has a role. You never know when it’s going to be your time.”
Gladewater finished with 235 yards. Wilson led the way with 90 yards passing. Lewis had four catches for 49 yards.
Gilmer (1-0) — ranked No. 2 in Class 4A Division II — will host Henderson on Sept. 3. Gladewater (0-1) —ranked No. 3 in Class 3A Division I — will play at Spring Hill on Sept. 3.
