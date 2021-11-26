When Van tied the score early in the third quarter, the Gilmer Buckeyes didn’t panic.
With senior quarterback Brandon Tennison at the helm, the Buckeyes knew they were in good hands.
Tennison connected with Jay Rockwell on two consecutive touchdown passes, and the “Black Flag Defense” scooped up a fumble and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown in a 2:06 span as Gilmer pulled away for a 56-35 win over Van on Friday afternoon at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“Brandon is such a seasoned veteran,” Gilmer head football coach Alan Metzel said. “He’s so calm. Even when things aren’t going right, he is able to extend plays and able to find guys when he gets outside the pocket and does a good job of dropping in great passes on people who are open. The receivers really came ready to play today.
“There was a lot of resiliency. We knew they were going to give us their best effort. They were well prepared. Coach (Jared) Moffatt has a great program. We knew they would take their shots. Our guys just had to continue to play the next play. When they took their blow and tied up the game, our guys knew we had to respond. We came down and got the big play to Jay, and then on defense got the strip and score. That got some momentum going and was able to kind of get it rolling at that point.”
Tennison was 18 of 28 for 318 yards with six touchdowns. Rockwell had four grabs for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Parker Gilow had three catches for 115 yards and two scores, and Rohan Fluellen added four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Van won the toss and elected to receive. The Vandals used six plays to move 52 yards to score on a 1-yard run by Garrett Florey to take a 7-0 lead. Just 22 seconds later, Tennison found Gilow for a 71-yard touchdown pass to tie the score.
The Vandals then had a 9-yard punt to set Gilmer up at the Van 26-yard line, but the Van defense responded and got the stop.
On the first play of the second quarter, Rainey threw the ball to the end zone, and Gilmer’s defense knocked the ball in the air, and Tyson Wilson came in for the interception.
The Vandals forced a punt, and Rainey broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead with 9:13 left in the second quarter.
The Buckeyes responded with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Tennison to Gilow. The Buckeyes grabbed a 21-14 lead with 4:04 left in the half with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Tennison to Rockwell.
Gilmer got the ball to start the third quarter, and the Vandals forced a fumble, which was recovered by Kaison Stanford to set up a 20-yard touchdown pass from Rainey to Luca Kozhev on fourth down to tie the game at 21.
The Buckeyes regained the lead with a 38-yard scoring strike from Tennison to Rockwell. On the next drive, Tennison threw another pass up to Rockwell, who outjumped the defender to muscle the ball away for a 21-yard touchdown for a 35-21 lead with 5:47 left in the third quarter.
“They’re a well-coached team, so we knew it would be a battle in the beginning,” Tennison said. “I trusted him a lot on that pass. I was under pressure, had to move and throw it to him. He’s a really good receiver.”
With 5:30 left in the third quarter, Omero Orona picked up a Van fumble and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to make the score 42-21.
Van got a 4-yard touchdown run from Alex Zifer with 3:41 left in the third quarter before Gilmer got a 34-yard scoring run by Ladaylon Jackson to take a 49-28 lead.
Each team scored in the fourth quarter. Fluellen had a 37-yard touchdown reception for the Buckeyes, and John Crow caught a 24-yard touchdown pass for the Vandals.
“I’m very proud of our kids,” Van head coach Moffatt said. “I knew we would show up. Our kids showed up and played their tails off. We hung in there some, but when the fumble got picked up and returned for a touchdown, it kind of broke the back a little bit.
“It’s been a tremendous season for us. This is the fourth team in the history of Van to win 12 games. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. Watching my son (Mason Moffatt) walk off for his last game, that’s always tough.”
Van finished the season with a 12-1 record.
Rainey was 17 of 32 for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 140 yards and a score on 23 carries.
Gilmer (12-1) advances to face district foe Pleasant Grove in the state quarterfinals.
Gilmer 56, Van 35
Van 7 7 14 7 — 35
Gilmer 7 14 28 7 — 56
First Quarter
V — Garrett Florey 1 run (Eli Hartman kick), 9:30
G — Parker Gilow 71 pass from Brandon Tennison (Jose Hernandez kick), 9:08
Second Quarter
V — Jackson Rainey 60 run (Hartman kick), 9:13
G — Gilow 31 pass from Tennison (Hernandez kick), 7:10
G — Jay Rockwell 27 pass from Tennison (Hernandez kick), 4:04
Third Quarter
V — Luca Kozhev 20 pass from Rainey (Hartman kick), 9:00
G — Rockwell 38 pass from Tennison (Hernandez kick), 7:36
G — Rockwell 21 pass from Tennison (Hernandez kick), 5:47
G — Omero Orona 28 fumble return (Hernandez kick), 5:30
V — Alex Zifer 4 run (Hartman kick), 3:41
Fourth Quarter
G — Rohan Fluellen 37 pass from Tennison (Hernandez kick), 9:31
V — John Crow 24 pass from Jackson Rainey (Hartman kick), 6:59
V G
First Downs 26 17
Rushes-Yards 34-189 25-91
Passing Yards 255 318
Comp.-Att-Int. 17-32-1 18-28-0
Punts-Ave. 5-22.6 4-39.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 1-5 4-47
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Van, Jackson Rainey 23-140; Alex Zifer 11-42; Garrett Florey 4-7. Gilmer, Ladaylon Jackson 13-56; Ashton Haynes 5-26; Brandon Tennison 5-8; Rohan Fluellen 1-1; Cadon Tennison 1-(-1).
PASSING — Van, Jackson Rainey 17-321-1 255. Gilmer, Brandon Tennison 18-28-0 318.
RECEIVING — Van, Brayden Bradshaw 7-66; John Crow 3-59; Ryder Shoquist 3-53; Luca Kozheve 2-49; Alex Zifer 2-28. Gilmer, Ashton Haynes 5-27; Jay Rockwell 4-93; Rohan Fluellen 4-70; Parker Gilow 3-115; Omero Orona 1-16; Ladaylon Jackson 1-(-3).