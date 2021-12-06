Jeff Traylor, UTSA head coach and Gilmer native, is the 2021 Werner Ladder AFCA Football Bowl Subdivision Regional Coach of the Year for Region 4, the America Football Coaches Association announced on Monday.
Traylor joins Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell (Region I), Arkansas’ Sam Pittman (Region 20, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker (Region 3) and Utah State’s Blake Anderson (Region 5) as regional coaches of the year and finalists for the 2021 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS National Coach of the Year. All five regional winners will be honored on Sunday, Jan. 9, during the 2022 AFCA Convention in San Antonio.
Also a member of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Coach of the Year watch list, Traylor has guided the No. 24 Roadrunners to a 12-1 record and the program’s first conference championship (Conference USA) in his second season at the helm, and he now will lead UTSA to its second straight and third overall bowl appearance.
The East Texan has registered a 19-6 record during his tenure in San Antonio, the best 25-game start in program history.
UTSA opened the 2021 campaign with a school-record 11 consecutive victories and has been ranked as high as 15th nationally. The Roadrunners secured their first Conference USA West Division crown with a 34-31 win over UAB on Nov. 20 before capturing the first league title in their 11-year history with a 49-41 home triumph over Western Kentucky in the C-USA Championship Game on Dec. 3.
UTSA will face No. 24 San Diego State (11-2) in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl for its third bowl appearance in an ESPN broadcast set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Traylor boasts more than 30 years of coaching experience, including a highly successful 15-year career as head coach at Gilmer High School, where he led his hometown Buckeyes to three state championships and two state runner-up finishes and posted a 175-26 (.871) record.
Named the third head coach in UTSA history on Dec. 10, 2019, Traylor previously was the associate head coach and running backs coach at Arkansas (2018-19) and SMU (2017) after two seasons at Texas serving as associate head coach for the offense and receivers coach in 2016 and special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2015.
The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association’s five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA. The winners are selected by Active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.
“Once again, it is an honor to join the AFCA in announcing the winners of the 2021 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Regional Coach of the Year,” said Stacy Gardella, vice president of brand marketing at WernerCo. “These five coaches ‘stepped up’ and gave college football fans one of the best seasons in recent memory. Werner Ladder would like to congratulate Coach Fickell, Coach Pittman, Coach Tucker, Coach Traylor and Coach Anderson on a job well done.”