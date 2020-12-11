PROSPER — It was a tale of two halves for Gilmer in Friday’s Class 4A Division II state semifinal game against Graham at Children’s Health Stadium.
Between a 97-yard punt return touchdown by Rohan Fluellen and electric connections between quarterback Brandon Tennison and receiver Dylan Fluellen, the Buckeyes left almost no doubt in the first half they were en route to their sixth state championship game this century. But they got the Steers’ best shot in the second half while being held to just two first downs.
A 28-point halftime lead evaporated and it wasn’t until Jaydon Griffin intercepted Graham’s Hunter Lanham with 14 seconds left for a 35-21 win that Gilmer could declare itself one half of an upcoming East Texas Super Bowl.
“This is very special,” Gilmer coach Alan Metzel said, partially referencing the game and partially the 2020 season. “Anytime you face adversity, you want guys to learn to turn in. To find out what their real values are. We feel like our guys did that this year. They drew closer together. It’s one of the best leadership groups I’ve had in all my years of coaching. So to be able to see them do this, that’s awesome.”
Gilmer (13-1) leaned on its defense all through the second half while an offense that terrorized the Steers (11-2) through the first 24 minutes tried to find its groove. The defense came away with four turnovers on downs and three interceptions to go along with three punts through the course of the game in spite of Graham running back Daniel Gilbertson bullying his way to 156 yards on 31 hard runs and the Steers airing it out as their season teetered on the brink.
Dylan Fluellen and Keke Johnson came away with Gilmer’s other interceptions.
But the Buckeyes defense owed the offense for the light show it put on in the first half.
It only took five minutes for Gilmer to seize a permanent lead on Dylan Fluellen’s 34-yard touchdown grab from Tennison and Rohan Fluellen scored on his punt return before the next play from scrimmage for a 14-0 lead with 3:08 to play in the opening quarter.
Tennison ran for scores of 3 and 73 yards in the second quarter between a 45-yard Graham touchdown reception by Tre’ Alvarez for a 28-7 lead.
Marshae Spraglin capped the half with an exclamation point on a 49-yard touchdown from Tennison with 4:37 to play in the half.
Tennison led all passers, completing 18 of 25 passes for 278 yards, and ran for a second-best 112 yards behind Gilbertson’s 159.
Dylan Fluellen recorded a game-best 104 receiving yards on six receptions while Rohan Fluellen finished close behind with 89 on seven grabs.
Gilmer’s win set up a highly anticipated state championship game against Carthage, a rematch of a game Carthage won 42-14 on Sept. 25 at Jeff Traylor Stadium. The game will be played noon Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“The guys get until Monday to celebrate and we’ve got until (Saturday morning),” Metzel said. “They can enjoy it tonight, Saturday and Sunday, and then we’ll be on Monday with the guys. For the coaches, it’s time to hit the film again.”