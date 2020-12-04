COMMERCE — Ashton Haynes scored on a pair of short runs early to give the Buckeyes the lead, and the Black Flag Defense did the rest on Friday as Gilmer rolled to a 38-14 win over Caddo Mills in a Class 4A Division II regional championship game at Memorial Stadium.
The Buckeyes (13-1) move on to face Graham (11-1) next week in the 4A Division II state semifinals. Details on that game will be released later. Graham was a 23-21 winner over Celina on Friday.
Caddo Mills ends the season with an 12-1 record.
Haynes carried 25 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns to lead a Buckeye rushing attack that piled up 340 yards on the ground. Brandon Tennison added 134 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries while completing 13 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two more scores.
Mason Hurt led the receiving corps with four catches for 56 yards and a TD. Rohan Fluellen added three catches for 50 yards, and Dylan Fluellen had two grabs for 45 yards.
Gilmer's defense held Caddo Mills to 182 rushing yards and 78 passing yards. Caddo Mills came into the contest averaging 277 yards through the air and 272 on the ground.
Tyler Townley rushed for 96 yards and completed 10 of 25 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Caddo Mills.
Gilmer took the early lead, driving 66 yards in eight plays and getting on the board with a 5-yard run by Haynes at the 4:10 mark of the opening quarter. Jose Hernandez added the extra point.
A minute later, after a Caddo Mills fumble, Haynes went in from eight yards out to cap a short, 3-play, 21-yard drive. Hernandez again booted the PAT, and the Buckeyes led 14-0 at the 3:36 mark of the first.
Caddo Mills moved 74 yards in eight plays to get on the board late in the first when Gavyn Beane hauled in an 11-yard TD pass form Townley with just 30 ticks remaining in the opener.
The Buckeyes answered with 8:41 in the second on a 26-yard field goal by Hernandez, and Caddo Mills made it a 17-14 contest with a 4-yard touchdown run by Konner Pounds. That capped a 5-play, 76-yard march for the Foxes.
That was all for Caddo Mills, however, as the Gilmer defense stiffened and the Buckeyes closed out the half and added two more scores in the third to seal the deal.
Jaydon Griffin hauled in an 11-yard scoring strike from Tennison with 1:06 left in the second quarter to give Gilmer a 24-14 halftime lead.
In the third, at the 7:59 mark, Tennison scored on an 11-yard run to end a 10-play, 79-yard drive.
Hurt then caught a 23-yard TD pass from Tennison with 35 seconds remaining to cap the scoring and send Gilmer to the state semifinals next week.