Gladewater vs. Gilmer
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Notable
Gladewater: WR D.J. Allen (59 catches, 1,316 yards, 19 TD) … RB Malachi Gordon (116 carries, 606 yards, 7 TD) … OL Zach Shipp … DL Eli Kates (35 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks) … LB Zach Polanco (55 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks) … QB/DB Kollin Lewis (31 catches, 492 yards, 7 TDs)
Gilmer: QB Brandon Tennison (241 of 380, 3,866 yards, 40 TD; 178 carries, 985 yards, 10 TD) … WR Jay Rockwell … DL Matthew Burton (104 tackles, 21 TFL, 17 sacks) … WR/DB Rohan Fluellen (66 catches, 964 yards; 33 tackles, 7 interceptions) … LB Omero Orona (94 tackles, 8 sacks) … RB Ashton Haynes (82 carries, 582 yards, 4 TD) … DB Tyrone Maddox (4 interceptions)
Did you know: Lewis will take over at QB for Gladewater this season … Gilmer and Gladewater have met once in the playoffs, with Gilmer earning a 41-35 win over the Bears in a third-round game on the way to a state championship in 2014
Up next: Henderson at Gilmer; Gladewater at Spring Hill
Carthage vs. Crosby
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
Notable
Carthage: LB Kip Lewis (140 tackles, 17 TFL, 4 sacks) … OL Zachary Carlisle (6-4, 324) … WR Montrel Hatten (35 catches, 702 yards, 8 TD) … DB Brandon King (53 tackles, 9 interceptions) … LB Camden Foster (118 tackles, 4 sacks) … DL Bobby Cooks (57 tackles
Crosby: PK Trevor Helburg (71-78 PAT/ 16-18 FG) … DL McCoy Casey (127 tackles, 24 TFL, 4 sacks) … WR Kameren Kirkwood (28 catches, 519 yards, 5 TD) … OL Demetrius Strahan
Did you know: Surratt has a 175-28 record and eight state championships at Carthage – including back-to-back titles … Lewis has given a verbal pledge to Oklahoma … King had four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, in last year’s Class 4A Division II state championship game
Up next: Cornerstone Christian at Carthage; Crosby at Mavel
West Rusk vs. East Chambers
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bulldog Field, Jasper
Notable
West Rusk: DL Torami Dixon (111 tackles, 22 TFL, 6 sacks) … LB Jimmie Harper (100 tackles, 4 TFL) … LB Jeremiah Edwards (141 tackles, 6 forced fumbles) … QB Andon Mata (1,835 yards passing; 329 yards rushing; 20 total TD) … Omarion Anthony (611 receiving yards, 4 TD) … OL Oscar Gonzales (35 pancake blocks; graded out at 94 percent)
East Chambers: QB Jacoby Perault (64 of 106, 1,258 yards, 14 TD; 470 yards, 5 TD rushing) … K.K. Morris (9 catches, 241 yards, 3 TD; 141 rushing yards) … Slade Parnell (50 tackles, 3 sacks) … Damion Moreno (65 tackles)
Did you know: Gonzales did not allow a sack last season … West Rusk has made six straight playoff appearances
Up next: Sabine at West Rusk; East Chambers at Hardin-Jefferson
Beckville (0-0) vs. Joaquin (0-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Ram Stadium, Joaquin
Notable
Beckville: QB/DB Ryan Harris … RB J’Koby Williams (154 carries, 1,450 yards, 18 TD; 24 catches, 309 yards, 2 TD; 69 tackles, 4 interceptions) … LB Bo Hammons (110 tackles, 10 TFL) … LB Adam Gregory (60 tackles) … WR Gage Berry (11 catches, 221 yards, 2 TD) … DB Karter Jones (45 tackles) … DB Matt Barr (42 tackles) … PK Jayden Mojica (4-5 FG)
Joaquin: QB Cole Bragg (48 carries, 300 yards, 4 TD) … LB Maddox Hutchins (80 tackles) … RB Malik Stotts (56 carries, 350 yards) … FB Andre Brown (80 carries, 500 yards, 3 TD
Did you know: Harris earned preseason honors on the East Texas Dream Team as a utility player after passing for 733 yards nd six touchdowns, rushing for 2,127 yards and 31 TD, catching a TD pass and recording 100 tackles, 5 sacks and two blocked kicks on defense in 2020
Up next: Beckville at Harleton; Joaquin at Elysian Fields
Mount Pleasant (0-0) vs. Wylie East (0-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Wylie Stadium, Wylie
Notable
Mount Pleasant: DL Tre Emory (58 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 TFL, 2 blocked kicks.) … WR Miller McCrumby (22 catches, 325 yards, 5 TD) … LB Astin Ledbetter (50 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries) … RB Ed Wilder (567 yards, 10 TDs rshing)
Wylie East: TE/LB Tyler Jackson … WR/DB Josh Hollingsworth … QB Terrell Washington (1,024 total yards, 9 TDs) … DL Anthony James (6-5, 240)
Did you know: Emory has given a verbal pledge to Baylor … James has given a verbal pledge to Texas A&M
Up next: Sherman at Mount Pleasant; Nimitz at Wylie East