GILMER — The Gilmer Buckeyes spotted the Lindale Eagles 21 points at halftime, and then outscored Lindale by 28 points in the second half to take a 56-49 victory Friday night at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
It was a tale of two halves as Lindale capitalized on two turnovers and one fake punt to take a 35-14 lead at halftime. However, it was all Gilmer in the second half as the Buckeyes took advantage of three forced turnovers to make up the deficit and then take the lead for good.
Gilmer (4-0) was led by junior quarterback, Brandon Tennison, who rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown, while passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Davion Smith contributed 138 yards and three touchdowns.
The Buckeyes’ receiver Dylan Fluellen caught seven passes for 80 yards and had three touchdown receptions.
Lindale (2-2) was led by senior running back and Baylor Bear commit, Jordan Jenkins. Jenkins topped the 200-yard rushing mark for the first time this season and also scored four rushing touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Sam Peterson threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns. The Birds’ Jacob Seekford was Peterson’s favorite target of the night, hitting the slot receiver eight times for 91 yards and one touchdown.
Gilmer finishes its non-district slate next Friday night at home against the defending Class 4A Division I state champion, Carthage Bulldogs, and Lindale opens district play at Eagle Stadium against Mabank.