GILMER — Gilmer has extended its current streak of regional final appearances to three seasons, and is ready to face a familiar opponent in Pleasant Grove during Friday’s 7 p.m. Class 4A Division II Region II Final at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field.
“We want to be the most physical team,” said Gilmer athletic director and head football coach Alan Metzel. “We want to win the line of scrimmage. There needs to be a presence and mindset where we’re grinding.”
The highly-anticipated fourth-round playoff matchup features a pair of programs that have incredible resumes. Gilmer has earned a trio of state championships in its six title game appearances since 2004, and Pleasant Grove won a pair of state titles in its three championship game appearances since 2017.
Gilmer and Pleasant Grove have also met regularly over the past decade. The Buckeyes and Hawks have split their 10 previous meetings since the 2014 season, and will add another chapter to their competitive series on Friday.
Gilmer has won two straight series games against Pleasant Grove, including a 55-14 district finale on Nov. 5, but is still actively preparing for the Hawks.
“We’re talking about a team in Pleasant Grove that has been in multiple state championships over the past several years,” said Metzel. “They have a great program year in and year out, no matter who’s there and who’s playing for them. They’re going to play hard the whole game regardless of the score.”
“We also know that was a month ago,” he also said. “A team changes, grows and matures in four weeks. We can’t even think about that (last) game. This is like a new opponent. We’re not overlooking anything. It is Pleasant Grove, and we know that we’ve got to get our sights set on them.”
A number of playmakers have suited up for Gilmer this season, and they’ve all played a major role in this year’s success. That starts with their valuable and experienced senior quarterback Brandon Tennison, who has recorded 3,199 passing yards, 417 rushing yards, 31 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns during the 2021 season.
“Brandon is the epitome of a leader, and he has been for two years,” said Metzel. “He doesn’t worry about stats. If he needs to make the throws for us to win, he does it. If he needs to hand the ball off or make the zone-read, that’s what he does. He’s the guy that is leading this team. I think that’s a huge reason why you’ve seen some of the success that you have the past two years.”
Tennison may be the on-field director of Gilmer’s offense, but he also knows that he wouldn’t be where he is without all the weapons around him.
“Without the offensive line giving me all the time that they give me, I wouldn’t be able to throw for five or six touchdowns (in a game),” said Tennison. “Also, the receivers for catching the ball. That is what’s giving me those stats. Credit to all those guys.”
Metzel has been impressed with the growth of his team since its previous meeting with Pleasant Grove. One of the areas of the roster that’s stood out is the receiving corps.
“Parker Gilow and Jay Rockwell the past two games have just lit it up,” said Metzel. “They have had multiple touchdowns in both games. Rohan Fluellen has really had a lot of stats throughout the year, where teams try and focus on him. And then, these other guys emerge and they’re making plays. That just makes our offense more potent as we move forward.”
On the defensive side, Gilmer has leaned on athletes like senior defensive lineman Matthew Burton, and senior captain and linebacker Jose Hernandez.
Burton has recorded 108 tackles, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2021.
“Matthew is by far our best defensive lineman,” said Metzel. “He leads the team in sacks and pass pressures. He’s a handful for an opponent to block and scheme for because Coach (Tommy) Edwards does such a great job of moving him around. He can play on the inside, play on the edge, and will move in a play. So, he creates some real matchup problems with his size, quickness and strength.”
Hernandez, on the other hand, has earned 97 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble this season.
“My role really is to make sure our defense is lined up, it knows what it’s doing, it’s locked in, and is able to make big plays,” said Hernandez. “Credit to Coach Edwards. One of the smartest guys I know. He puts us in the best situations possible.”
Gilmer may be riding an eight-game win streak, but it’ll need more from its weapons to advance past this week. That’s because Pleasant Grove is a rejuvenated team that has won seven its last eight games, and quarterback recruit Ahkhari Johnson has made a lot of noise since he returned from a lengthy season injury right before the playoffs.
“He’s been playing in the playoffs and he’s an electric athlete,” said Metzel. “That’s a big difference right there. Also, when they play him, they use him in multiple ways.”
“We’ve played good athletes throughout the year,” he said of how his team is ready to slow down a player like Johnson. “You just gotta make sure that you contain them. You just don’t want (to allow) that big play.”