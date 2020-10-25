GILMER — Gilmer's defense came up big in the second half to help secure a historic win for the Buckeyes, defeating the Liberty-Eylau Leopards 35-14 at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
Friday's win was the 700th in the history of Gilmer's program. Only 15 other Texas schools have reached that mark. And, the Buckeyes did it on homecoming night.
Gilmer put the first points on the scoreboard, using just four plays for 59 yards, scoring off a 10-yard run from Davion Smith. A successful extra point from Jose Hernandez put the Buckeyes up 7-0 at the 8:41 mark of the first quarter.
Smith finished the night with 108 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
The Leopards struck right back two plays later when Jaydin Hampton found Chris Lewis downfield for a 59-yard catch and score. The Leopards were successful on the 2-point conversion and took an 8-7 lead with 7:51 left in the opening frame.
On Gilmer's next possession the Buckeyes capped off a 62-yard drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Brandon Tennison. The Buckeyes connected on the 2-pointer with a pass from Tennison to Smith in the end zone, leaving the score 15-8 with two minutes remaining in the quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Liberty-Eylau's defense took matters into its own hands. Tennison threw an interception picked off by Liberty-Eylau's Shawn White and he returned it 21 yards for the pick-six. The Leopards were unsuccessful on the 2-point try but still kept things close with Gilmer still up 15-14.
With 7:34 remaining in the second quarter, the Buckeye's capped a 57-yard drive with a 21-yard strike from Tennison to Dylan Fluellen to extend the Buckeye's lead to 22-14.
Midway through the second quarter, a scuffle broke out between the two teams with both teams having a player ejected for fighting. No penalties were issued outside of the ejections.
Tennison came up limping nearing the end of the half and Mason Hurt took over at the quarterback spot for the Buckeyes for the rest of the game. Hurt finished the game hitting 10 of 19 attempts for 129 yards passing and tossing one touchdown.
In the third quarter, after the Buckeyes extended their lead further with a one-yard rushing touchdown from Jaron Choyce, Hurt found Fluellen across the middle for a 14-yard catch and score, giving the Buckeyes more room to breath now up 35-14.
Fluellen had seven catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also played tremendous on defense coming up with a key interception in the second half.
Jared Ward led a punishing Gilmer ground attack with 10 carries for 159 yards. The Buckeyes rushed for 323 yards on the night.
Gilmer (7-1, 3-0) will visit North Lamar on Friday. Liberty-Eylau (5-3, 2-1) will visit Pleasant Grove.