Former executive Gil Brandt poses with his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust during inductions Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. He was 91. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Brandt died Thursday morning.