Great East Texas Shootout
Van takes on Kerens Thursday at the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro.

 Travis Tapley/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Hudson 49, Henderson 30

BROWNSBORO — Hudson broke out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter en route to a 49-30 win over Henderson on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.

The Lady Hornets were led by Calli Williams with 19 points, while Emma Burgess added eight.

Leading the Lady Lions of Henderson was Jordan Writt with 11.

Texas High 44, Farmersville 39

BROWNSBORO — Braveon Hunt hit for 13 points and Delana Augustus added nine as Texas High scored a 44-39 win over Farmersville in the Great East Texas Shootout on Thursday.

Angie Lee led the Lady Farmers with 10 points with Rylee Ortega adding nine.

Palestine 58, Texas High 34

BROWNSBORO — Jan'aa Johnson led with 19 points, while teammate Alyasia Fantoy added 16 as the Palestine LadyCats scored a 58-34 win over Texas High on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.

Cashlin Gooden led the Lady Tigers with 10 points.

 
 

