Hudson 49, Henderson 30
BROWNSBORO — Hudson broke out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter en route to a 49-30 win over Henderson on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
The Lady Hornets were led by Calli Williams with 19 points, while Emma Burgess added eight.
Leading the Lady Lions of Henderson was Jordan Writt with 11.
BROWNSBORO — Braveon Hunt hit for 13 points and Delana Augustus added nine as Texas High scored a 44-39 win over Farmersville in the Great East Texas Shootout on Thursday.
Angie Lee led the Lady Farmers with 10 points with Rylee Ortega adding nine.
Palestine 58, Texas High 34
BROWNSBORO — Jan'aa Johnson led with 19 points, while teammate Alyasia Fantoy added 16 as the Palestine LadyCats scored a 58-34 win over Texas High on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
Cashlin Gooden led the Lady Tigers with 10 points.