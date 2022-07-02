George Cumby, a former NFL standout and All-America linebacker at Oklahoma, will conduct a football clinic on Saturday, July 16 at Bishop Gorman’s McCallum Stadium in Tyler.
George Cumby Ministries, along with Youth Training Zone, will be hosting the clinic. It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost for the clinic is $20 for players ages 6-16. There is no fee for Bishop Gorman or St. Gregory School participants.
Early registration is available on line at https://forms.gle/eJEStGogc9a7MJnd9.
Late registration will be at 8 a.m. on July 16. The clinic is for the first 75 players.
All participants will need to furnish their own workout attire, cleats/training shoes and water or hydration bottles.
The clinic will feature drills and assessments in all facets of the game of football.
Other former players on-hand for the one-day event will be former high school teammate, John Dews.
Dews is the coordinator of Youth Training Zone, a non-profit youth based sports organization based out of Fortr Worth that emphasizes sports fundamentals and personal enhancement in football, basketball and track.
Cumby is a Bishop Gorman graduate (1975), and was named qcthree-time All America linebacker for Oklahoma (1978-80). Before coming to Gorman, Cumby played at Brownsboro High School.
The LaRue native was a first round draft choice of the Green Bay Packers in 1980, beginning a nine-year professional career that also included one-year stints for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.
Multiple knee injuries ended his career and Cumby now serves as a minister, as well as holding summer football camps for the Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Football USA, a nationwide non-profit organization.
The camp schedule includes: 8 a.m., registration; 9 a.m., Pat and go (fade routes); 9:20 a.m., calisthenics/stretching; 9:30 a.m., stations; 9:40 a.m., stations; 9:50 a.m., water break; 9:55 a.m., stations; 10:05 a.m. stations; 10:15 a.m., water break; 10:20 a.m., offensive stations (route tree); 10:35 a.m., defense 101 station; 10:50 a.m., obstacle course competition (40-yard dash), 11 a.m., flag football games/water breaks; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., awards (camp concludes).
