It was a good day for a run, a swim and a bike ride on Sunday.
The Rose City Sprint Triathlon unfolded in and around The Boulders at Lake Tyler. The event was sponsored by Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System and the East Texas Triathletes.
Dr. Garrett Mayeaux, of Dallas and native of Diana, won the race with a course record time of 57 minutes and 43 seconds. The previous record was 58:12.
The competition included 650-meter open water swim, 13-mile bike and 3.1 mile run. It was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19. This was the 13th anniversary of the first Rose City Triathlon and the 12th held.
The female winner was Mallory Meredith of Tyler (35-39 division). She had a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 17 seconds. She finished 12th among all runners (swim: 13:14; run: 36:59; run: 21:22).
Mayeaux, in the 25-29 division, is a professional triathlete and multi-sport coach at Fly Tri Racing. The New Diana High School graduate studied Kinesiology-Applied Exercise Physiology at Texas A&M University and is studying Doctor of Chiropractic at Parker University.
Mayeaux had a swim of 8:37, a bike ride of 31.07 and a run of 16:48.
Runner-up was 2019 winner Clay Emge of Tyler (59:22). His breakdown was swim (9:56), bike (31:27) and run (17:04).
Matt Meredith, of Tyler, was third at 1:03.09 (swim: 12:30; bike:32:19; run: 16:57). Meredith had the best running time, followed by Mayeaux and Emge.
Emge and Meredith are in the 35-39 division.
Adam Wilk, of Plano, finished fourth and was the Masters (50-54) champion. He had a time of 1:07.29 (swim: 10:17; bike: 34:27; run: 21:38).
Josef Stone, competing in the 15-19 division, was fifth at 1:09.29 (swim: 13:28; bike: 35:18; run: 18:20).
Rounding out the top 10 were: 6, Ryan Burke (25-29, 1:10.36); 7, Daniel Willson (Master, 11:11.42); 8, Mahmoud Al'madi (20-24, 1:12.05); 9, Steven Allotto (35-39, 1:12.08) and 10, Tommy Jones (15-19, 1:12.12).
In the female division, Aubrie Yarbrough (20-24) was second behind Mallory Meredith with a time of 1:14.29. She was 15th among all runners. Following Yarbrough among females were: 3, Sarah Integlia-Hankla (30-34, 1:16.12); 4, Monica Trevino (20-24, 1:17.45); 5, Kendall Leininger (15-19, 1:21:35); and 6, Abigail Smith (20-24, 1:22.08).
Ann Morris was the Female Masters winner (1:22.24). She finished seventh among females.
Rounding out the female top 10 were: 8, Azea Burke (20-24, 1:26.01); 9, Alyssa Integlia-Hankla (30-34, 1:27.28); and 10, Tonya Hazel (Master, 1:27.37).
The event also partnered with USA Triathlon to be the 2021 South Central Special Qualifier for the Sprint distance for the USAT Age Group National Championships.
There were 192 finishers.