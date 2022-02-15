Photos and results from the Tim King Memorial Tennis Tournament.
Tyler Legacy won the team title with 175 points. Longview was the runner up with 120 points, and Mansfield took third place with 108 points.
Tyler Legacy’s Eli Beaulieu and Simar Bains won the boys doubles A draw. Second place was Kaufman’s Gutierrez/Lengacher, and Hallsville’s Bryant/Larry took third. In the boys doubles B draw, Legacy’s Walker East and Carter Hayes took first. Lindale’s Dutton/Wishart were second, and Legacy’s Oxler/Mosley placed third.
In the girls doubles A draw, Lindale’s Michel/Taylor took the top spot, followed by Center’s Scull/Elliott and Legacy’s team of Bridget Gaston and Emma Faulks. Longview’s Reddy/Undavalli won the girls doubles B draw and were followed by Mansfield’s Choate/Armfield and Kilgore’s Lemaire/Chavez.
Longview’s Chamberlain/Rangu won the mixed doubles A draw and were followed by Longview’s Edualar/Archer and Bullard’s Gunn/Majors. Tyler Legacy’s team of Dylan Brown and Sophie Miller won the mixed doubles B draw, followed by Whitehouse’s Zheng/Fleming and Wills Point’s Sewell/Thomas.
Legacy’s Audrey Deatherage won the girls singles A draw. She was followed by All Saints’ Lauren Kiblinger and North Forney’s Nelson. The top three for the girls singles B draw were Mansfield’s Ganss, Longview’s Singh and Wills Point’s Moore.
In the boys singles A draw, Lindale’s Emilio Rodriguez took first place, followed by Whitehouse’s Ashton Aguillar and Spring Hill’s Zach Couch. Legacy’s Michael Rowan won the boys singles B draw, followed by Mansfield’s Jain and Wills Point’s Underwood.
The event was hosted by Tyler Legacy High School with matches at eight different sites — Tyler Legacy, TJC’s Louise Brookshire Tennis Courts, TJC’s JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center, Tyler High, UT Tyler’s Summers Tennis Center, Faulkner Park, The Cascades Golf & Country Club and All Saints.
Participating schools were Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, Wills Point, Athens, Mesquite Horn, Van, Lindale, Mansfield, Mansfield Legacy, Whitehouse, Lufkin, Kaufman, Longview, Queen City, Grace Community, Mesquite Poteet, Center, White Oak, North Forney, Woden, Waxahachie, Spring Hill, Hallsville, Carthage, Kilgore, All Saints, Nacogdoches, Henderson, Bullard and Pleasant Grove.