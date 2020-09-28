Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (1-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 38-21, 1
2. Duncanville (0-0) Idle, 2
3. Katy (1-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 28-13, 3
4. Austin Westlake (1-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 53-7, 4
5. Denton Guyer (1-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 49-26, 5
6. Allen (1-0) W: Plano East, 49-26, 6
7. Southlake Carroll (0-0) Idle, 7
8.. Lake Travis (0-0) Idle, 9
9. Humble Atascocita (0-0) Idle, 10
10. DeSoto (0-0) Idle, 12
11. Spring Westfield (0-0) Idle, 13
12. Converse Judson (0-0) Idle, 14
13. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 38-21, 8
14. Cypress Fairbanks (1-0) W: Cypress Ranch, 13-10, 15
15. Cedar Hill (0-0) Idle, 16
16. Rockwall (1-0) W: Denton Braswell, 59-40, 17
17. Katy Tompkins (1-0) W: Magnolia, 24-21, 19
18. Midland Lee (1-0) W: Amarillo, 54-40, 20
19. San Antonio Brandeis (0-0) Idle, 21
20. Prosper (1-0) W: Plano Prestonwood, 27-17, 22
21. Euless Trinity (1-0) W: Arlington Lamar, 35-28, 23
22. Arlington (1-0) W: Mansfield, 37-7, 24
23. Cypress Bridgeland (1-0) W: Klein Cain, 49-42, 25
24. Cibolo Steele (0-1) L: Chester Life School (VA), 26-14 18
25. Pearland (1-0) W: The Woodlands, 21-3, NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Denton Ryan (1-0) W: Arlington Martin, 47-24, 1
2. Dallas Highland Park (0-0) Idle, 4
3. Lancaster (0-0) Idle, 5
4. Richmond Foster (1-0) W: Lamar Consolidated, 79-7, 7
5. Manvel (0-0) Idle, 6
6. Cedar Park (1-0) W: Austin Vandegrift, 21-7, 8
7. Frisco Lone Star (0-1) L: North Forney, 34-31, 2
8. Longview (0-1) L: Temple, 40-13, 3
9. Amarillo Tascosa (2-0) W: Abilene, 26-20, 10
10. College Station (1-0) W: Hutto, 55-14, NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Ennis (1-0) W: Red Oak, 52-21, 1
2. Aledo (1-0) W: Weatherford, 70-7, 2
3. Lubbock Cooper (1-0) W: Amarillo Caprock, 18-0, 3
4. Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) Idle, 4
5. College Station A&M Consolidated (1-0) W: Waco University, 62-13, 5
6. Wichita Falls Rider (1-0) W: Midland, 42-13, 6
7. Mansfield Timberview (1-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 28-14, 7
8. Frisco (1-0) W: Frisco Independence, 17-14, 8
9. Boerne Champion (1-0) W: SA Veterans Memorial, 35-0, NR
10. Marshall (1-0) W: New Caney, 34-26, NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Argyle (4-0) Idle, 1
2. Lampasas (3-0) Idle, 2
3. Waco La Vega (3-1) Idle, 4
4. Port Lavaca Calhoun (4-1) W: Houston Second Baptist, 63-30, 5
5. Corpus Christi Calallen (2-2) W: Gregory-Portland, 35-7, 6
6. Canyon (4-0) W: Midland Greenwood, 48-0, 7
7. Melissa (5-0) W: Paris, forfeit, 8
8. Springtown (4-1) W: Midlothian Heritage, 24-17 (OT), 9
9. El Campo (3-1) W: Houston St. Thomas, 48-37, NR
10. Fredericksburg (4-1) W: Boerne, 25-24, NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Carthage (2-0) W: Gilmer, 42-14, 1
2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) Idle, 2
3. West Orange-Stark (2-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 37-7, 3
4. Jasper (3-0) W: Vidor, 30-19, 5
5. Bellville (4-0) Idle, 6
6. China Spring (4-0) W: Mexia, 41-9, 7
7. Gilmer (4-1) L: Carthage, 42-14, 4
8. Iowa Park (4-1) W: Wichita Falls, 57-33, 8
9. Wimberley (4-1) W: Somerset, 43-0, 9
10. Center (4-1) W: Van, 31-28, 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Brock (4-0) W: Bowie, 79-0, 1
2. Grandview (4-0) W: Maypearl, 56-13, 2
3. Pottsboro (3-1) W: Howe, 52-0, 4
4. Malakoff (2-2) Idle, 5
5. Hallettsville (3-1) Idle, 6
6. Shallowater (3-0) Idle, 7
7. Yoakum (4-0) Idle, 8
8. Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Emory Rains, 53-35, 9
9. Wall (3-2) L: Midland Christian, 41-6, 3
10. Llano (5-0) W: Ballinger, 34-0, NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Canadian (2-1) Idle, 1
2. Gunter (4-1) W: Whitewright, 31-14, 2
3. Daingerfield (4-1) W: DeKalb, 36-29, 4
4. East Bernard (4-1) W: Wallis Brazos, 62-6, 5
5. Poth (5-0) W: Stockdale, 54-0, 6
6. Spearman (5-0) W: Childress, 43-36 (OT), 7
7. Franklin (2-2) W: Lexington, 49-14, 10
8. Lexington (3-1) L: Franklin, 49-14, 3
9. Idalou (3-0) Idle, 9
10. Childress (3-1) L: Spearman, 43-36 (OT), 8
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Shiner (5-0) W: Flatonia, 49-0, 1
2. Refugio (5-0) W: Taft, 41-0, 2
3. Post (5-0) W: Slaton, 46-7, 3
4. Lindsay (5-0) W: Collinsville, 68-26, 4
5. Joaquin (4-0) W: Clarksville, 40-10, 5
6. San Saba (3-1) Idle, 6
7. Crawford (4-0) Idle, 7
8. Timpson (5-0) W: Simms Bowie, 55-6, 9
9. Panhandle (3-1) W: Stratford, 62-22, 10
10. San Augustine (2-1) W: Alto, 48-20, NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Mart (4-0) Idle, 1
2. Hamlin (4-0) Idle, 2
3. Wellington (4-0) W: Jacksboro, 8-6, 3
4. Windthorst (5-0) W: WF City View, 39-34, 4
5. Wink (5-0) W: Smyer, 52-22, 5
6. Clarendon (5-0) W: Quanah, 30-19, 6
7. Wheeler (4-1) W: Sunray, 19-9, 9
8. Albany (3-1) Idle, 8
9. Christoval (4-1) W: Goldthwaite, 49-19, NR
10. Falls City (3-2) W: Pettus, 55-0, NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Westbrook (5-0) W: Strawn, 72-22, 1
2. Sterling City (5-0) W: Happy, 50-42, 2
3. Gail Borden County (3-2) W: Water Valley, 46-0, 3
4. Rankin (4-1) W: Calvert, 60-14, 4
5. Gilmer Union Hill (4-0) W: Medina, 60-0, 5
6. May (4-1) W: Blum, 74-28, 6
7. Leakey (4-1) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 58-51, 8
8. Jonesboro (5-0) W: Milford, 59-14, 7
9. Knox City (2-2) Idle. 9
10. Happy (4-1) L: Sterling City, 50-42, NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Balmorhea (4-1) W: Nazareth, 70-50, 1
2. Richland Springs (3-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 61-16, 3
3. Matador Motley County (3-1) Idle, 2
4. Calvert (2-2) L: Rankin, 60-14, 5
5. Jayton (4-1) W: Petersburg, 78-47, 4
6. Klondike (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 50-0, 6
7. Groom (4-1) W: McLean, 58-6, 7
8. Strawn (3-2) L: Westbrook, 72-22, 8
9. Follett (5-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 52-8, NR
10. Whitharral (4-1) W: Hart, 58-8, NR
PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 43-7, 1
2. Fort Worth Nolan (0-0) Idle, 3
3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-2) Idle, 4
4. Plano John Paul II (0-1) L: Lucas Lovejoy, 52-22, 2
5. San Antonio Cornerstone (3-1) Idle, 5
PRIVATE SCHOOLS 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1. Austin Veritas (1-0) W: Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 56-25, 3
2. Fredericksburg Heritage (0-1) L: Leakey, 58-51, 1
3. New Braunfels Christian (0-1) L: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 44-24, 2
4. Dallas Lakehill (1-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 86-66, 4
5. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (3-1) W: Williamson County Homeschool, 82-34, 5