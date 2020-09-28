Texas Football Rankings

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Galena Park North Shore (1-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 38-21, 1

2. Duncanville (0-0) Idle, 2

3. Katy (1-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 28-13, 3

4. Austin Westlake (1-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 53-7, 4

5. Denton Guyer (1-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 49-26, 5

6. Allen (1-0) W: Plano East, 49-26, 6

7. Southlake Carroll (0-0) Idle, 7

8.. Lake Travis (0-0) Idle, 9

9. Humble Atascocita (0-0) Idle, 10

10. DeSoto (0-0) Idle, 12

11. Spring Westfield (0-0) Idle, 13

12. Converse Judson (0-0) Idle, 14

13. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 38-21, 8

14. Cypress Fairbanks (1-0) W: Cypress Ranch, 13-10, 15

15. Cedar Hill (0-0) Idle, 16

16. Rockwall (1-0) W: Denton Braswell, 59-40, 17

17. Katy Tompkins (1-0) W: Magnolia, 24-21, 19

18. Midland Lee (1-0) W: Amarillo, 54-40, 20

19. San Antonio Brandeis (0-0) Idle, 21

20. Prosper (1-0) W: Plano Prestonwood, 27-17, 22

21. Euless Trinity (1-0) W: Arlington Lamar, 35-28, 23

22. Arlington (1-0) W: Mansfield, 37-7, 24

23. Cypress Bridgeland (1-0) W: Klein Cain, 49-42, 25

24. Cibolo Steele (0-1) L: Chester Life School (VA), 26-14 18

25. Pearland (1-0) W: The Woodlands, 21-3, NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Denton Ryan (1-0) W: Arlington Martin, 47-24, 1

2. Dallas Highland Park (0-0) Idle, 4

3. Lancaster (0-0) Idle, 5

4. Richmond Foster (1-0) W: Lamar Consolidated, 79-7, 7

5. Manvel (0-0) Idle, 6

6. Cedar Park (1-0) W: Austin Vandegrift, 21-7, 8

7. Frisco Lone Star (0-1) L: North Forney, 34-31, 2

8. Longview (0-1) L: Temple, 40-13, 3

9. Amarillo Tascosa (2-0) W: Abilene, 26-20, 10

10. College Station (1-0) W: Hutto, 55-14, NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Ennis (1-0) W: Red Oak, 52-21, 1

2. Aledo (1-0) W: Weatherford, 70-7, 2

3. Lubbock Cooper (1-0) W: Amarillo Caprock, 18-0, 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) Idle, 4

5. College Station A&M Consolidated (1-0) W: Waco University, 62-13, 5

6. Wichita Falls Rider (1-0) W: Midland, 42-13, 6

7. Mansfield Timberview (1-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 28-14, 7

8. Frisco (1-0) W: Frisco Independence, 17-14, 8

9. Boerne Champion (1-0) W: SA Veterans Memorial, 35-0, NR

10. Marshall (1-0) W: New Caney, 34-26, NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Argyle (4-0) Idle, 1

2. Lampasas (3-0) Idle, 2

3. Waco La Vega (3-1) Idle, 4

4. Port Lavaca Calhoun (4-1) W: Houston Second Baptist, 63-30, 5

5. Corpus Christi Calallen (2-2) W: Gregory-Portland, 35-7, 6

6. Canyon (4-0) W: Midland Greenwood, 48-0, 7

7. Melissa (5-0) W: Paris, forfeit, 8

8. Springtown (4-1) W: Midlothian Heritage, 24-17 (OT), 9

9. El Campo (3-1) W: Houston St. Thomas, 48-37, NR

10. Fredericksburg (4-1) W: Boerne, 25-24, NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Carthage (2-0) W: Gilmer, 42-14, 1

2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) Idle, 2

3. West Orange-Stark (2-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 37-7, 3

4. Jasper (3-0) W: Vidor, 30-19, 5

5. Bellville (4-0) Idle, 6

6. China Spring (4-0) W: Mexia, 41-9, 7

7. Gilmer (4-1) L: Carthage, 42-14, 4

8. Iowa Park (4-1) W: Wichita Falls, 57-33, 8

9. Wimberley (4-1) W: Somerset, 43-0, 9

10. Center (4-1) W: Van, 31-28, 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Brock (4-0) W: Bowie, 79-0, 1

2. Grandview (4-0) W: Maypearl, 56-13, 2

3. Pottsboro (3-1) W: Howe, 52-0, 4

4. Malakoff (2-2) Idle, 5

5. Hallettsville (3-1) Idle, 6

6. Shallowater (3-0) Idle, 7

7. Yoakum (4-0) Idle, 8

8. Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Emory Rains, 53-35, 9

9. Wall (3-2) L: Midland Christian, 41-6, 3

10. Llano (5-0) W: Ballinger, 34-0, NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Canadian (2-1) Idle, 1

2. Gunter (4-1) W: Whitewright, 31-14, 2

3. Daingerfield (4-1) W: DeKalb, 36-29, 4

4. East Bernard (4-1) W: Wallis Brazos, 62-6, 5

5. Poth (5-0) W: Stockdale, 54-0, 6

6. Spearman (5-0) W: Childress, 43-36 (OT), 7

7. Franklin (2-2) W: Lexington, 49-14, 10

8. Lexington (3-1) L: Franklin, 49-14, 3

9. Idalou (3-0) Idle, 9

10. Childress (3-1) L: Spearman, 43-36 (OT), 8

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Shiner (5-0) W: Flatonia, 49-0, 1

2. Refugio (5-0) W: Taft, 41-0, 2

3. Post (5-0) W: Slaton, 46-7, 3

4. Lindsay (5-0) W: Collinsville, 68-26, 4

5. Joaquin (4-0) W: Clarksville, 40-10, 5

6. San Saba (3-1) Idle, 6

7. Crawford (4-0) Idle, 7

8. Timpson (5-0) W: Simms Bowie, 55-6, 9

9. Panhandle (3-1) W: Stratford, 62-22, 10

10. San Augustine (2-1) W: Alto, 48-20, NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Mart (4-0) Idle, 1

2. Hamlin (4-0) Idle, 2

3. Wellington (4-0) W: Jacksboro, 8-6, 3

4. Windthorst (5-0) W: WF City View, 39-34, 4

5. Wink (5-0) W: Smyer, 52-22, 5

6. Clarendon (5-0) W: Quanah, 30-19, 6

7. Wheeler (4-1) W: Sunray, 19-9, 9

8. Albany (3-1) Idle, 8

9. Christoval (4-1) W: Goldthwaite, 49-19, NR

10. Falls City (3-2) W: Pettus, 55-0, NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Westbrook (5-0) W: Strawn, 72-22, 1

2. Sterling City (5-0) W: Happy, 50-42, 2

3. Gail Borden County (3-2) W: Water Valley, 46-0, 3

4. Rankin (4-1) W: Calvert, 60-14, 4

5. Gilmer Union Hill (4-0) W: Medina, 60-0, 5

6. May (4-1) W: Blum, 74-28, 6

7. Leakey (4-1) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 58-51, 8

8. Jonesboro (5-0) W: Milford, 59-14, 7

9. Knox City (2-2) Idle. 9

10. Happy (4-1) L: Sterling City, 50-42, NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Balmorhea (4-1) W: Nazareth, 70-50, 1

2. Richland Springs (3-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 61-16, 3

3. Matador Motley County (3-1) Idle, 2

4. Calvert (2-2) L: Rankin, 60-14, 5

5. Jayton (4-1) W: Petersburg, 78-47, 4

6. Klondike (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 50-0, 6

7. Groom (4-1) W: McLean, 58-6, 7

8. Strawn (3-2) L: Westbrook, 72-22, 8

9. Follett (5-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 52-8, NR

10. Whitharral (4-1) W: Hart, 58-8, NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 43-7, 1

2. Fort Worth Nolan (0-0) Idle, 3

3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-2) Idle, 4

4. Plano John Paul II (0-1) L: Lucas Lovejoy, 52-22, 2

5. San Antonio Cornerstone (3-1) Idle, 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1. Austin Veritas (1-0) W: Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 56-25, 3

2. Fredericksburg Heritage (0-1) L: Leakey, 58-51, 1

3. New Braunfels Christian (0-1) L: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 44-24, 2

4. Dallas Lakehill (1-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 86-66, 4

5. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (3-1) W: Williamson County Homeschool, 82-34, 5

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recommended for you