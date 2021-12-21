G.J. Kinne, the former high school football star from East Texas, is the new head football coach at University of the Incarnate Word, the school announced on Tuesday.
Dr. Thomas M. Evans, UIW president, and Richard Duran, Cardinals athletic director, announced the hire.
"I'm honored to be the next head football coach at the University of the Incarnate Word," said Kinne, the former Canton and Gilmer prep standout. "This is a special place led by talented and thoughtful people. Thank you, President Evans, Richard Duran, and the countless others involved in the search, for granting me and my family the opportunity of a lifetime. We are going to put together an incredible team guided by amazing coaches that UIW fans and the San Antonio community will be proud of. I cannot wait to get started and compete for a championship."
Kinne joins UIW from the University of Central Florida where he was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Kinne replaces Eric Morris, who coached UIW the last four years and guided the Cardinals to the Southland Conference title, reached the NCAA FCS Second Round, and finished with a 10-3 record. Morris left the San Antonio school recently to become the offensive coordinator at Washington State University.
Kinne played his senior season of prep football at Gilmer High School under current UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. He later coached with Traylor at SMU (2017) and Arkansas (2018). He also played at Canton High School before transferring to Gilmer.
"I'm thrilled for G.J. and this opportunity he has at UIW, and I'm very excited he's going to be in San Antonio," said Traylor. "He's one of the best young coaches around but he's an even more amazing human. I consider him like my own son. He played quarterback for me in high school, and I coached with him at SMU and Arkansas, so I have experienced firsthand the type of coach and person he is. UIW made an outstanding hire and I'm looking forward to watching his career blossom as a head coach."
Kinne is a former professional quarterback with stints in the NFL and the Canadian Football League. The Gilmer High School product has spent time coaching with the Philadelphia Eagles, at the University of Arkansas, SMU and Hawaii. He has worked with and played for some of the top offensive play-callers in the business, including Doug Pederson, Mike Norvell, Chad Morris, Chip Kelly, Ryan Day and Press Taylor.
While with the Knights, Kinne helped lead an offense that averaged nearly 400 yards of total offense per game. The Knights finished the 2021 regular season with an 8-4 overall record and a spot in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Florida.
Prior to UCF, Kinne spent a season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Hawaii, where he helped guide the Warriors to a 28-14 victory over the University of Houston in the New Mexico Bowl.
"I'm really proud of G.J. He's a rising star — and what an opportunity this is for him," UCF head coach Gus Malzahan. "He's gonna kill it — and what I mean by that is he's going to do an unbelievable job. He's a great coach — he's an even better person. He's going to be a great example for all these young men, and he's going to do it right. And being from the state of Texas, he's going to do a great job recruiting."
Kinne, who originally signed with Texas out of high school, was a three-year starter at Tulsa from 2009-11 where he threw for 9,472 yards and 81 touchdowns. As a junior, he led Tulsa to a victory over Hawaii in the 2010 Sheraton Hawaii Bowl and a final No. 24 national ranking. He was named the 2010 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and was a second-team All-Conference USA selection in 2011.
Named the MVP of the inaugural 2012 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Kinne had stints playing with the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, as well as the Saskatchewan Roughriders and later with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL. Following his playing days, Kinne spent a season as an offensive assistant with the Eagles, where he assisted the offensive staff with game planning for a squad that won the NFC East division title with a 9-7 mark.
Originally from Mesquite, Kinne earned his degree in Exercise Sports Science from Tulsa in 2011. His father, Gary Joe, was a linebacker at Baylor, a longtime Texas high school football coach, and spent time on the Baylor staff. Kinne and his wife, Summer, have one son, Lincoln.