Austin’s Trey Bosco, who will attend Baylor in the fall, captured the 111th Texas Amateur late Sunday afternoon at Boot Ranch Golf Club in Fredericksburg.
The recent Lake Travis graduate scored a final round score of 2-under 69 for a 72-hole total of 5-under 279. He had previous rounds of 72-71-67.
Bosco is the second straight Bear to hoist the H.L. Edwards Memorial Trophy. Ryan Grider, a redshirt junior at Baylor, won last year at Dallas Athletic Club’s Blue Course. Bosco’s name will also be etched alongside the likes of Ben Crenshaw, Charles Coody, Mark Brooks, Scott Verplank and a host of other Texas golf legends who have won the Texas Amateur.
“Being a Texas Am Champion, you get to go down in the record books,” The 18-year-old Bosco said. “It brings me a lot of confidence. It means that I can play with all these guys and I can compete with all the top college players.”
Arlington’s Caleb Hicks, the 54-hole leader, finished runner-up at 4-under 280. The UT Arlington junior had rounds of 65, 72-71-72.
Former UT Tyler golfer Tyler Uhlig tied for 13th at 3-over 287 (67-71-72-72). He is a native of Magnolia.
Tyler’s Aaron Hickman tied for 35th at 9-over 293 (71-75-69-78).
Four players shared third place at 2-under 282. Tommy Morrison, a 2023 University of Texas commit, fired the low round of the day, a 5-under 66 on the Hal Sutton-designed course. The 15-year-old carded five birdies and an eagle on Sunday to climb 23 spots up the leaderboard.
Also at 2-under par for the championship, were Jimmy Lee, a sophomore at Texas A&M, Jacob Sosa, a 2022 Texas commit, and Andres Acevedo, a senior at Seton Hall.
Reid Davenport of Austin finished seventh at 1-under-par 283. Austyn Reily of Pottsboro and Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond tied for eighth at even-par 284. Defending Texas Mid-Amateur champion and last year’s runner-up Chris Wheeler of Addison rounded out the top-10 at 1-over 285.
