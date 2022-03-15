While the weather was cold outside, Bullard’s Hadi Fults and Troup’s Lindsay Davis brought the heat in the pitching circle. Tyler Legacy’s Brooke Davis was also scorching hot, hitting a perfect 1.000 in three games.
For their efforts, Fults and Lindsay Davis share Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week honors, and Brooke Davis is the hitter of the week for games played March 7-12.
Fults went 2-0 with a save and had a 1.73 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.
Lindsay Davis, a senior McNeese State signee, pitched 10 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits with 22 strikeouts and four walks, picking up two victories.
Davis allowed one run on one hit in six innings with 17 strikeouts and two walks against Harleton. Against Whitehouse, Davis pitched four innings and psoted a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and two walks.
Davis is 8-2 on the season with a 0.34 ERA.
Brooke Davis was a perfect 6-for-6 with a triple, a double, five RBI, four runs and a walk in wins over Chapel Hill, Van and Dallas Skyline.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHINGWhitehouse’s Elli Green pitched in four games, allowed six runs on 10 hits with six walks in 15 innings. She held opponents to a .270 batting average and left seven runners on base.
HITTINGTyler Legacy’s Maddie Flanery was 6-for-9 (.667) with four RBI, six runs and a walk. Presley Johnston was 4-for-8 (.500) with a home run, six RBI and four runs. She also pitched three innings and allowed no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Whitehouse’s Aubry O’Bryant was 6-for-11 (.545) with four runs, a walk, a stolen base and a strikeout.
Bullard’s Callie Bailey had a .750 batting average and an .800 on-base percentage with three singles, two doubles, a triple, two walks and six RBI in 11 plate appearances.
Troup freshman Taylor Gillespie went 8-for-14 (.571) with six runs, two RBI, four doubles, one triple and two stolen bases. Senior Jessie Minnix went 6-for-13 (.462) with a double, four RBI and two runs.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.